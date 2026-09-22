Trump media ban LIVE updates: HuffPost, NYT joins protest, withholds photos from White House pool

CNN, MS NOW, Politico take Trump administration to court

The three outlets filed a federal lawsuit in Washington, DC, arguing that their White House access was revoked in violation of their First Amendment rights and without proper due process. They are seeking a temporary restraining order to restore their access. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

The organisations said the government should not decide which journalists can access the White House based on their reporting.

Trump announced the restrictions on Friday, accusing the three outlets of publishing what he called “FICTION and LIES”. He defended the decision again on Monday.

TV networks halt presidential pool coverage

The dispute spilled into the White House television pool, which rotates responsibility among broadcasters for filming presidential events and sharing the footage with other news organisations.

ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC suspended coverage of events designated for the presidential TV pool after CNN was prevented from carrying out its assigned duties. The pool said there would be “no replacement pool” put in place.

The five pool members said in a joint statement that “The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government” and that no administration should restrict a news organisation because it objects to its reporting.

White House launches Trump TV

The White House launched “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station”, a 24/7 streaming platform carrying Trump's speeches, administration announcements, past appearances and other official footage.

The stream went live Monday evening and was promoted by the White House as an alternative source for presidential content.