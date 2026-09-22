LIVE

Trump media ban LIVE updates: HuffPost, NYT joins protest, withholds photos from White House pool

By HT News Desk
Sep 22, 2026, 10:01:30 IST

Trump media ban LIVE updates: The White House’s decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico has escalated into a fight with the US media. The three outlets have sued the Trump administration, while ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC, along with CNN, suspended their shared White House television pool coverage.

Trump media ban LIVE updates: The White House launched “Trump TV,” a 24/7 streaming platform featuring Trump’s speeches, past appearances and administration updates (Bloomberg)
Trump media ban LIVE updates: The White House launched “Trump TV,” a 24/7 streaming platform featuring Trump’s speeches, past appearances and administration updates (Bloomberg)

Trump media ban LIVE updates: Major news organisations clashed with US President Donald Trump on Monday. CNN, MS NOW and Politico sued the Trump administration after they were banned from the White House. ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC suspended their participation in the presidential television pool. The New York Times also pledged support....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 22 Sept 2026, 09:58:19 AM IST

    Trump media ban LIVE updates: Media outlets call White House ban ‘blatant violation’

    Trump media ban LIVE updates: In their lawsuit, CNN, MS NOW and Politico described the restrictions as a “blatant violation” of the First Amendment. The outlets said that the government should not be able to restrict journalists' access because officials object to the content of their reporting.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 09:47:06 AM IST

    Trump media ban LIVE updates: Major TV networks suspend White House coverage

    Trump media ban LIVE updates: ABC, CBS, Fox News, NBC and CNN suspended their shared television pool coverage after CNN was barred from carrying out its scheduled duties. The networks said they would not provide a replacement crew.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 09:43:25 AM IST

    Trump media ban LIVE updates: Trump defends media ban

    Trump media ban LIVE updates: Trump has defended the restrictions, accusing the three outlets of publishing what he called “fake news” and “fiction and lies.” The White House has maintained that access to its grounds and press facilities is a privilege rather than a constitutional right.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 09:41:34 AM IST

    Trump media ban LIVE updates: White House launches Trump TV

    Trump media ban LIVE updates: Amid the media standoff, the White House launched “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station”, a 24/7 stream featuring Trump's speeches, administration announcements, past appearances and other official footage.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 09:04:50 AM IST

    Trump media ban LIVE updates: Helipad event exposes Trump's TV pool disruption

    Trump media ban LIVE updates: ABC, CBS, Fox News, NBC and CNN suspended their shared television pool coverage after CNN was barred from carrying out its scheduled duties. The networks said they would not provide a replacement crew.

    The impact of the suspended pool coverage was visible during Trump's South Lawn helipad ceremony on Monday. With the usual television pool unavailable, the White House relied on its own feed, but helicopter noise made Trump's remarks difficult to hear.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home/World News/Us News/Trump media ban LIVE updates: HuffPost, NYT joins protest, withholds photos from White House pool
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks