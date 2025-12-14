Trump mocked for coin flip at Army vs Navy game; ‘more like coin toss’ - Watch

President Donald Trump was at the Army vs Navy annual game on Saturday. While thousands of spectators cheered for the 79-year-old as he joined players and officials for the coin toss, the moment was mocked on social media. President Donald Trump attends the 126th Army-Navy Game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen (Getty Images via AFP)

When the president was invited to handle the ceremonial coin toss, his unconventional technique quickly became the talking point of the day.

Instead of flipping the coin off his thumb in the traditional manner, Trump dropped it from his palm with a short upward toss, leaving little room for the coin to spin in the air. The video of the coin toss has gone viral.

Social media users wasted no time reacting, with many poking fun at the awkward-looking flip. “Lmao 🤣 what kinda terrible coin toss is that!” one user wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Another joked, “It appears he’s never flipped a coin.”

Others piled on with quips like, “Did the coin even flip?” and “How I pass out the dinner rolls at Christmas dinner…”

One fan even imagined a more dramatic alternative: “A real power move would have been to just chuck it as far as he can and as Commander-in-Chief just order one of the players to get it.”

Trump has attended the Army–Navy Game multiple times over the course of his two terms and has often spoken about his admiration for the tradition and the service academies.

"Getting ready to land at Fort McHenry for my short drive to the Army-Navy Game. Everyone is asking who am I supporting, Army or Navy? My answer is: “You must be joking if you think I’m going to give you that answer!” he posted on Truth Social, before the game.

As he left the White House for Baltimore on Saturday, Trump condemned the shooting in Syria that killed two US soldiers and one civilian.