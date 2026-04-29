Trump mocked for revealing his mom's 'crush' on 'cute' King Charles: ‘Total embarrassment’
Donald Trump reminisced about his late mother's fondness for King Charles during a speech for America's 250th anniversary preparations
Donald Trump diverged to discuss his late mother's admiration for King Charles during his address commemorating the preparations for America's 250th anniversary celebrations.
Trump, 79, recounted, "I also remember her saying very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles, he's so cute,'" as he welcomed the British monarch to the White House on Tuesday, April 28.
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Crush on King Charles and admiration for Queen
The POTUS then turned around to face Charles, 77, who greeted him with a bashful smile and a wave.
"My mom had a crush on Charles, can you believe it? Amazing, I wonder what she's thinking right now," he went on, gesturing towards the sky as a tribute to his deceased mother.
He went on to disclosed that his mother "loved the [royal] family" and the late Queen Elizabeth II.{{/usCountry}}
He went on to disclosed that his mother "loved the [royal] family" and the late Queen Elizabeth II.{{/usCountry}}
"Anytime the queen was involved in a ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television. She'd say, 'Look Donald, look how beautiful that is,'" he remembered.{{/usCountry}}
"Anytime the queen was involved in a ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television. She'd say, 'Look Donald, look how beautiful that is,'" he remembered.{{/usCountry}}
Trump's 'crush' remark draws internet attention{{/usCountry}}
Trump's 'crush' remark draws internet attention{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, several social media users questioned Donald Trump's claim about his mother's crush on King Charles.
"King Charles is younger than Trump! His mom had a crush on him at what age????" one critic asked on X.
“So his mom was the ultimate cougar or more likely, Trump is lying without an idea how bizarre it sounds,” another said.
"Are y’all doing the math on how old now King Charles had to be when Trump’s mom had a crush on him???" a third commented. "She was born 14 years before Queen Elizabeth!"
“He has absolutely no sense of decorum. Total embarrassment,” a fourth person said.
Who was Donald Trump's mother? All we know about Mary Anne MacLeod
Donald Trump has a notably strong bond with Scotland. His mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was born and raised on the Hebridean island of Lewis before emigrating to New York to pursue a vastly different lifestyle.
In 1930, at the age of 18, she departed from Lewis to New York in search of employment as a domestic servant.
Six years later, she married Frederick Trump, a successful property developer, who was the son of German immigrants and one of the most sought-after bachelors in New York.
Donald John, the fourth of their five children, is now serving as the US President for a second term, as he is known on the islands.
President Trump's mother became a US citizen in 1942 and passed away in 2000 at the age of 88.