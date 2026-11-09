Trump on UFO sightings: Air Force pilots have told me 'very strange' things

In a sitdown with 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat, President Donald Trump weighed in on UFOs and said that military pilots have "told me things that are very strange". Trump’s interview comes days after Republicans faced setbacks in the 2026 midterm elections.

Donald Trump said during the interview that one of the most frequent questions he gets asked is what the military calls unexplained anomalous phenomena, also known as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs. (REUTERS/Eric Lee) (REUTERS)

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In the same interview, Trump stood by his handling of the economy and the Iran war. However, he also acknowledged some "bad messaging" on economic issues and said his immigration crackdown was "too tough" at times.

What Donald Trump said about UFOs

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Trump said during the interview that one of the most frequent questions he gets asked is what the military calls unexplained anomalous phenomena, also known as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs.

“I'm not too much of a believer, but I sat in the Oval Office, first term and a little bit second term, meeting with Air Force pilots that are really good, solid people,” said the president. “These are not people that you would say are conspiracy theorists. They don't even know what it means. But they're great, great pilots. Young, handsome. They have beautiful, nice flat tops. I'd like to have a haircut just like them. They look perfect, like Tom Cruise. … They're thin, you know, very thin and very everything. And … they're the real deal. And they've told me things that are very strange in certain cases.”

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He added, “They said, 'Yes, there's something going on out there...' because they're flying an F-22... and something goes by them at three times their speed, and it's round..."”

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Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order mandating the release of sensitive files on UAP sightings. This prompted the Pentagon to disclose photos, videos and investigative reports on what appear to be unexplained objects in the sky.

The release,posted on a new Pentagon "UFO" website, included as many as 162 files from the FBI, Department of Defense, NASA and State Department. The documents contained eyewitness testimony, photos and reports of sightings of unexplained objects. Incidents from around the world, dating back decades, were detailed in the documents.

Also Read | Trump vows to become 'Political Pundit' as midterm results deal blow to POTUS

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"These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it's time the American people see it for themselves," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement at the time, per CBS News.

Trump, meanwhile, said that the disclosure was aimed at providing "Complete and Maximum Transparency."

"Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, 'WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?'" Mr. Trumpwrote on Truth Social back then. "Have Fun and Enjoy!"