President Donald Trump has expressed his condolences to the family of a Florida sheriff's detective who lost his life in a tragic wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 on Thanksgiving Day.

President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials honored Detective Alan Smith, killed in a wrong-way I-95 crash in Florida. (AFP) more less

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Detective Alan Smith of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was killed early Thursday morning after a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction collided with his Ford Expedition. The crash occurred at approximately 5:08 a.m. while Smith was on duty.

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Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump remembered Smith as a highly respected law enforcement officer with specialized expertise in explosives.

"I just want to pay my respects to the family of a great police officer, an expert at bombs and explosives, who was killed today in an automobile accident while on duty," Trump said.

The President also described the driver involved in the collision as "a really drunk driver."

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{{^usCountry}} “It was a horrific accident on 95 and going very fast. It was a drunk driver, really drunk driver. He was going on the opposite side of the highway, if you can believe it, and so it’s a terrible thing that happened,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was a horrific accident on 95 and going very fast. It was a drunk driver, really drunk driver. He was going on the opposite side of the highway, if you can believe it, and so it’s a terrible thing that happened,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Driver arrested on multiple charges

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez in connection with the fatal incident. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Martinez was taken into custody at St. Mary's Medical Center on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Martinez was driving a white Chevrolet Equinox northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 when his vehicle struck Smith's gray Ford Expedition, which was traveling southbound.

Following the arrest, the Florida Highway Patrol said Martinez would be booked into the Palm Beach County jail on eight charges after being released from the hospital.

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The charges include vehicular homicide, DUI causing death, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and driving with a suspended or revoked license resulting in death.

"This is a tragedy that shouldn't have happened. This suspect was arrested three previous times for DUI. His license was currently revoked for 10 years. He shouldn't have been driving a car at all, so part of our investigation is gonna determine how he was driving the car he was driving and how he got access to that vehicle," said Maj. Kevin Strickland, FHP.

The department also revealed that Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office personnel participated in the arrest, placing Martinez in the same handcuffs previously carried by Smith.

Sheriff's office remembers Smith's service

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The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described Smith's death as a devastating loss, highlighting his nearly two decades of service and dedication to the community.

Smith joined the department in 2007 and became part of its Bomb Squad in 2012. He also worked as a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, focusing on explosives-related investigations.

"Alan was much more than a law enforcement officer and Bomb Technician," the department wrote in its tribute on Facebook.

Smith was also a college professor and lifelong learner who was working toward completing his doctoral degree. His colleagues remembered him for his commitment to education, mentorship and professional development.

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FBI Director pays tribute

FBI Director Kash Patel also honored Smith, noting his connection to the FBI's explosives training program.

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"Our hearts are with the family of Detective Alan Smith who was killed in the line of duty today after almost 20 years with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office," Patel wrote on X.

He added that Smith had graduated from the FBI Hazardous Devices School in September 2013 and described his career as a long and decorated record of service to the country.

A family and community left behind

Smith's greatest pride, according to the sheriff's office, was his family. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their 14-year-old son, Alexander.

Authorities said Smith was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center following the collision, where he was pronounced dead. Martinez was also hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The sheriff's office said Smith's legacy would live on through his service, knowledge, compassion and dedication to others, remembering him not only as an an accomplished detective but also as a devoted husband, father, educator and mentor.