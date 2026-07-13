Trump pokes fun at Lindsey Graham, discloses Senator's ‘one bad moment’ in bizarre rambling

President Donald Trump commented on what he referred to as Senator Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) "one unfortunate moment" – specifically criticizing the "January 6th incident" – during a call to Fox & Friends on Monday, where he reflected on the late senator's legacy, noting that Graham had called him "40 minutes later" to retract his statement.

Trump praised the late Senator Graham, calling him a great ally and workaholic, while acknowledging Lindsey Graham's criticism after January 6. He recounted the senator's swift retraction of his remarks and remembered shared moments on the golf course as part of their friendship. (REUTERS)

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Graham passed away on Saturday following a trip to Ukraine, with initial reports indicating an "aortic dissection" caused by heart disease.

In his conversation with Fox News, the president characterized Graham, who transitioned from being an adversary to a close ally, as a "workaholic" and a "great guy," reminiscing about their shared golf outings and humorously commenting on the late senator's average skills on the golf course.

Also Read: Lindsey Graham death probe: Was there foul play? Here's why ‘unwell’ Senator rejected calls to see doctor before demise

Trump speaks out about Lindsey Graham's ‘one bad moment’

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{{^usCountry}} After Trump veered into an extended discussion about voter fraud and the necessity of his Save America Act, which he claimed Graham endorsed, he recalled how the senator had publicly criticized him following the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021, when he declared to Congress, "enough is enough." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Trump veered into an extended discussion about voter fraud and the necessity of his Save America Act, which he claimed Graham endorsed, he recalled how the senator had publicly criticized him following the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021, when he declared to Congress, "enough is enough." {{/usCountry}}

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"He had one bad moment, that was the January 6 thing when he stood up, 'Alright, now I've had it, that's it, I can't do it anymore.' And then he called me 40 minutes later and said, 'Did I really say that? I can't believe it!' and he took it back," the president said.

“So I give him 99 instead of 100, a lot of people are 100, but he had that one little moment,” he continued.

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"It was sort of funny, when he goes- did you see it, by the way?" the POTUS said. "He goes, 'Now I've had it.' He was just, it was too much for him. He said, 'This is it, I've had it!"

"I had nothing to do with that, by the way, just so you understand, and people got terribly destroyed because of that, they did absolutely nothing wrong, I was very proud to give everybody a pardon," he said.

Trump ridicules Lindsey Graham

Turning back to Graham, Trump added, "But Lindsey goes up and he goes, 'Now I've had it, that's it' – that was his only bad moment. He said, I wish I never said it about 45 minutes later, he called he said, 'I made a big mistake, what do I do?'"

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"So I give him a 99.9 instead of 100, you know? That's one of those things," Trump concluded.

Lindsey Graham death

In 2002, the politician from South Carolina was elected to the Senate and became one of the most significant figures in Washington regarding foreign policy, frequently advocating for US military involvement abroad.

A representative for Graham stated that the death certificate would remain pending until the completion of "all the toxicological and microscopic testing."