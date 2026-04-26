Trump shares first pictures of shooter after White House press dinner incident

US President Donald Trump on Sunday shared the first images of the suspected shooter in custody following the security incident at the White House correspondents' dinner.

Donald Trump releases first pictures of shooter in custody after White House press diner incident(TruthSocial)

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Addressing a press conference soon after the shooting, Trump said the suspect was armed with “multiple weapons” and identified the individual as being from California.

In another social media post, Trump also shared a clip from the incident that purportedly shows the individual running through a security checkpoint before being apprehended.

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{{^usCountry}} The suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, according to two law enforcement officials cited by the Associated Press. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, according to two law enforcement officials cited by the Associated Press. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While addressing a press conference hours after the shooting incident, Trump said the individual was armed with “multiple weapons” before being stopped by security personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While addressing a press conference hours after the shooting incident, Trump said the individual was armed with “multiple weapons” before being stopped by security personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calling the incident “unexpected,” Trump described the shooting suspect as a “lone-wolf and whack job.” ‘Not the first time a Republican targeted’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling the incident “unexpected,” Trump described the shooting suspect as a “lone-wolf and whack job.” ‘Not the first time a Republican targeted’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump said in the press conference that he was determined to continue with the event despite the security scare, adding that he had “fought like hell to stay” and carry on with the dinner. He said he would not allow “these sick people, thugs, horrible people” to alter the course of events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said in the press conference that he was determined to continue with the event despite the security scare, adding that he had “fought like hell to stay” and carry on with the dinner. He said he would not allow “these sick people, thugs, horrible people” to alter the course of events. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Who is Cole Tomas Allen? Reporter identifies White House dinner shooting suspect after Trump escorted

Reflecting on the broader pattern of such incidents, Trump said it was “not the first time a Republican has been attacked” and suggested that prominent figures are often targeted. “I’ve studied assassinations, the people that do the most, make the biggest impact, they are the ones they go after,” he added.

The US President and first lady, Melania Trump, were unharmed after a security scare forced the evacuation of them and other senior White House officials from the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night.

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Authorities said the incident, which involved a shooter opening fire, took place outside the ballroom where Trump and guests were present, though details of what exactly transpired remained unclear.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The event was called off and is set to be rescheduled within the next 30 days, Trump said in a social media post.

In a statement, the FBI confirmed that the suspect is in custody and said its Washington field office is leading the response to the shooting.

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