Trump posts same Truth Social message for third time; here's what it said: ‘They have gone absolutely…’

US President Donald Trump has shared an identical message on Truth Social criticizing Democrats and major media outlets over coverage of the ongoing Iran conflict, marking the third time he has posted the same statement in less than three weeks.

The 141-word message first appeared on Trump's social media platform on May 18.(Bloomberg)

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According to The Independent, the 141-word message first appeared on Trump's social media platform on May 18. He reposted the exact same text on May 26 and again on Monday.

What did Trump say?

In the post, Trump argued that even if Iran were to surrender and effectively wave the “white flag,” some media organizations would portray the outcome as a defeat rather than a victory for the United States.

The president specifically referenced publications including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, claiming they would describe such a scenario as “a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way,” Trump wrote in the post. “They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way,” Trump wrote in the post. “They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The message resurfaced the same day Iranian state media reported that Tehran had suspended peace negotiations with Washington, citing Israel's military actions in Lebanon as a major obstacle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The message resurfaced the same day Iranian state media reported that Tehran had suspended peace negotiations with Washington, citing Israel's military actions in Lebanon as a major obstacle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Repost comes amid diplomatic setback {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Repost comes amid diplomatic setback {{/usCountry}}

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The latest repost coincided with another setback in efforts to end the conflict, which has contributed to instability across the region and heightened concerns over global energy prices.

According to Axios, Trump also expressed frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a reported phone conversation. The outlet reported that Trump described Netanyahu as “f****** crazy” and suggested Israel's actions were damaging its international image.

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Neither the White House nor Israeli officials immediately commented on the reported exchange.

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Recent surveys indicate that many Americans remain skeptical of the conflict. A Marist poll released earlier this month found 60% of respondents opposed the war, while 33% supported it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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