Trump retorts to Biden's remarks on hush money case: 'Wouldn't it be terrible to throw the president's wife…'

Hitting back at incumbent President Joe Biden, Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump issued a stern warning to his political opponents, hinting at the possibility of imprisoning them if he returns to the White House in November. Trump's remarks come after Biden, while addressing a crowd at a campaign event in Greenwich, Connecticut, asserted that Trump "wants you to believe it's all rigged."(REUTERS)

The former president has dubbed the hush money case “rigged”, alleging Biden's deliberate involvement in it ahead of the presidential elections.

The 81-year-old Commander-in-Chief has denounced Trump's attempt to undermine the judiciary. During Monday rally, he asserted: “The facts are Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself. It was a state case, even though he said Biden set this up, and not a federal case.”

Last week, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying company documents to hide a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential elections. However, Trump pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

Is Trump threatening Biden and his family?

Appearing on Newsmax on Tuesday, Trump repeated his recent bogus assertions that he had never called for former first lady Hillary Clinton, his 2016 presidential adversary, to be imprisoned.

"I said, 'wouldn't it really be bad?... Wouldn't it be terrible to throw the president's wife and the former secretary of state—think of it, the former secretary of state—but the president's wife into jail? Wouldn't that be a terrible thing?" Trump said, adding, "But they want to do it."

Calling the New York case against him a “terrible precedent” for the United States, he went on to say, “So, you know, it's a terrible, terrible path that they're leading us to, and it's very possible that it's going to have to happen to them.”

"Does that mean the next president does it to them?" Trump stated, referring to his opponents. "That's really the question."

Trump wins Republican primary in Montana

Trump has secured victory in Montana's Republican primary, according to Decision Desk HQ projections.

His victory in Big Sky Country might add 31 delegates to the likely Republican nominee's total.

Trump is projected to win the red state in November. Back in 2016, he won against Hillary Clinton by 20 percentage points, and trounced Biden by 16 points in 2020.

Judge Juan M. Merchan will deliver Trump's penalties on July 11. Each felony count of manipulating company records carries a maximum four-year jail sentence. However, it is uncertain whether prosecutors want to ask for confinement or whether Merchan will ultimately send him to prison, even if that is the suggestion.

Trump is also accused in three other criminal cases. It is yet to be known whether any of them will proceed to trial before November elections.