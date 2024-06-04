Biden calls Trump a ‘Convicted felon’: warns of greater ‘threat’ in potential second term

On Monday, President Biden referred to Donald Trump as a "convicted felon" for the first time since the former president was found guilty of hush money in his Manhattan trial. President Biden calls Donald Trump a "convicted felon". REUTERS/Brendan McDermid and Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

Biden additionally accused Trump of seeking the presidency because he is “worried about preserving his freedoms” at a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The commander-in-chief addressed supporters at the residence of former HBO CEO Richard Plepler, saying, “For the first time in American history, a former president who is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency.”

Although the Biden campaign has referred to Trump as a "convicted felon" multiple times since the guilty verdict on 30 May, the president had not yet used the term.

Biden warns of Trump's greater ‘threat’ in potential second term

According to a pool report, Biden continued, “But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice.”

The president said that Trump's "threat" in a prospective second term is "greater" than in his first term because he is aiming to "exact revenge" for his 2020 setback and subsequent criminal indictment.

“Something snapped in him when he lost in 2020,” Biden said. “He can’t accept he lost and it is literally driving him crazy.”

“He is clearly unhinged.”

“Now, after his criminal convictions, it’s clear he’s worried about preserving his freedoms,” Biden claimed.

Biden's fundraising coincides with Trump's recent massive infusion of campaign funds, which has been aided by the guilty verdict.

In the 24 hours after Thursday's ruling, the Trump campaign reported generating about $53 million in donations, with nearly one-third coming from first-time donors.

The Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign claim they raised a total of $141 million in May for the former president's third presidential campaign.

“We are moved by the outpouring of support for President Donald J. Trump. The American people saw right through Crooked Joe Biden’s rigged trial, and sent Biden and Democrats a powerful message – the REAL verdict will come on 5 November,” Trump campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

Democratic Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Representative Jim Himes (D-Conn.) and former Senator Chris Dodd (D-Conn.) were among those in attendance at the Biden fundraiser.

Allegations against the Biden family by Trumps' senior campaign adviser

Senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller responded to Biden's comments, telling The Post that the president "will do anything to distract" from his first son Hunter Biden's federal guns trial in Delaware, which began on Monday.

“Crooked Joe Biden will do anything to distract from Hunter’s trial and the fact his family has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” he said. “The Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on 5 November, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.”