...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Trump says King Charles' visit 'absolutely' may repair US-UK ties: Report

King Charles III will be making his first state visit to the US as a monarch, at the request of the UK government and Trump.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 12:59 am IST
AFP |
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump told the BBC Thursday that British King Charles III's upcoming state visit to the United States could "absolutely" help rebuild strained ties between the two countries.

File photo of King Charles III (left) with US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, before formally bidding farewell to the president on day two of their state visit to the UK, September 18, 2025. (via REUTERS)

Charles heads to the United States on Monday for a four-day trip, with transatlantic tensions over the Iran war and scandals linked to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein threatening to intrude on the landmark visit.

Also read: ‘India is a great country’: Donald Trump's clarification on ‘hellhole’ remark

Asked by the BBC whether Charles's visit could help repair the relationship between the US and UK, Trump told the BBC: "Absolutely. He's fantastic. He's a fantastic man. Absolutely the answer is yes."

Charles will be making his first state visit to the US as a monarch, at the request of the UK government and Trump. He will travel to the US with Queen Camilla and then visit Bermuda alone.

"But if he doesn't, I don't think he has a chance," the US leader added.

 
donald trump king charles iii us top news
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Trump says King Charles' visit 'absolutely' may repair US-UK ties: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.