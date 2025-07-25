Trump says no to 'woke' Artificial Intelligence in AI action plan for US

The White House order detailing US President Donald Trump's Artificial Intelligence action plan for the country has specified his plans to prevent "woke AI" in the federal government. The US President came down heavily of DEI initiatives, saying in context of AI, it was responsible for "distortion of factual information about race or sex".(AP)

The order, released on Wednesday, outlines a sweeping new plan for America’s “global dominance” in artificial intelligence. Trump signed three executive orders for this plan, and getting rid of “woke” in AI was one of its objectives.

The US President came down heavily of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, saying in context of AI, it was responsible for "distortion of factual information about race or sex".

"DEI displaces the commitment to truth in favor of preferred outcomes and, as recent history illustrates, poses an existential threat to reliable AI," the White House order read.

Listing out examples, Trump said an AI model recently altered the race or gender of historical figures because "it was trained to prioritize DEI requirements at the cost of accuracy", and another one refused to create images on achievements of white people, while heeding to the same request for other races.

"In yet another case, an AI model asserted that a user should not “misgender” another person even if necessary to stop a nuclear apocalypse," the order read.

While Trump noted that AI models in private markets should not be regulated, he called for checking models being procured in the federal government, ensuring they do not "sacrifice truthfulness and accuracy to ideological agendas".

"LLMs shall be neutral, nonpartisan tools that do not manipulate responses in favor of ideological dogmas such as DEI," the order read, calling for developers to make sure outputs don't include "ideological judgments" unless asked for by the end user.

Trump's Artificial intelligence action plan comes in the wake of increased use of such models in daily lives, and notes that AI would play a critical role in how skills are consumed and information is shared among Americans.