Sat, Aug 16, 2025
Donald Trump says now Putin, Zelensky to set up meeting, 'up to Ukraine President’ to reach deal

ByAniruddha Dhar
Updated on: Aug 16, 2025 07:47 am IST

Donald Trump said the onus was now on the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to build on the Alaska summit.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin were going to set up a meeting to try to reach a ceasefire to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AP file)
Donald Trump added that the onus was now on the Ukrainian President to build on the Alaska summit between the US leader and his Russian counterpart and secure a deal to end Russia's three-year invasion.

"Now, it's really up to President Zelensky to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit. But it's up to President Zelensky... And if they would like, I will be at that next meeting," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity after meeting with Putin in Alaska.

“They are going to set up a meeting now between President Zelensky and President Putin and myself, I guess,” the US President said, advising Zelensky to meet a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

When asked about his advice to Zelensky, Trump said, "Gotta make a deal. Yeah. Look, Russia is a very big power, and they're not. They' are great soldiers."

