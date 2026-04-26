Trump shares chilling CCTV footage of shooting scare at White House event, says gunman was taken down by ‘brave’ agents

US President Donald Trump was rushed to safety Saturday night when multiple shots were firedoutside the White House Correspondents' dinner. Authorities said the gunfire erupted outside the main ballroom where hundreds of journalists, celebrities and political leaders gathered for the annual event. Witnesses reported hearing between five and eight shots.

White House event shooting scare.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump has now shared a hazy CCTV clip on Truth Social, saying it was released in the interest of “transparency.” The footage shows US Secret Service agents stationed near the venue when a figure dressed in black suddenly dashes through the secured perimeter. Within seconds, the agents react, drawing their weapons and confronting the individual believed to be the shooter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump also shared pictures of the alleged shooter being apprehended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also shared pictures of the alleged shooter being apprehended. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Who is the White House event shooter? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who is the White House event shooter? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Conservative commentator Karol Markowicz identified the individual as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, in a post on X. Activist Laura Loomer confirmed this as well. Authorities have not yet confirmed the name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Conservative commentator Karol Markowicz identified the individual as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, in a post on X. Activist Laura Loomer confirmed this as well. Authorities have not yet confirmed the name. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The shooting occurred outside the main banquet hall. The Secret Service said its personnel acted swiftly to contain the situation and secure the venue.

Trump was immediately evacuated and later confirmed he was “not injured.” First lady Melania Trump, vice president JD Vance, and other cabinet members were also escorted to safety.

Among those present were defense secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, both of whom were evacuated as security teams secured the area.

‘Charged a security checkpoint’: Trump

Trump said he had spoken to the security officer injured in the incident.

"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service... One officer was shot, but saved... the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great," he said.

What Trump said on the shooting

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump recalled what was going through his mind as the shots rang out. The US President said he initially believed it was a tray being dropped. The noise was “quite far away," he said, adding that Melania was “very cognizant” that it was a shooting.

“I think she knew immediately what happened,” Trump said, recalling that his wife told him, “That’s a bad noise.”

What was the motive?

The president said the motivation of the shooter was unclear, but said that “he was a guy who looked pretty evil when he was down.”

Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage, gathering witness statements, and examining the suspect’s background to determine motive.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON