By Jarrett Renshaw and Ernest Scheyder Trump signs critical mineral executive order to boost US production

WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he signed an executive order looking to boost domestic production of critical minerals and offset China's control of the sector.

The White House did not immediately provide details of the executive order. Reuters previously reported that Trump would seek to build metals refining facilities on Pentagon military bases and likely use national security powers to boost production.

"I also signed an executive order to dramatically increase production of critical minerals and rare earths. It's a big thing in this country," Trump said during a White House event on Thursday to sign an executive order shutting down the U.S. Department of Education.

Lithium, copper and other critical minerals are used in many electronics and demand is expected to surge in coming years for production of electric-vehicle batteries. China is the world's largest producer or processor of many critical minerals.

An executive order from Trump had long been sought by U.S. miners, many of whom had long complained that bureaucratic delays hampered the country's output.

"Ramping up American mining is a national security imperative and President Trump's strong action recognizes that," said Rich Nolan, head of the National Mining Association trade group.

Former Newmont executive David Copley has been named to oversee the mining portfolio for the U.S. National Energy Dominance Council, two sources familiar with the appointment told Reuters.

In the new role, Copley will be the highest-ranking person in the federal government shaping mining policy, one of the sources said.

Trump also said on Thursday that the United States will sign a minerals and natural resources deal with Ukraine shortly.

