Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump signs critical mineral executive order to boost US production

Reuters |
Mar 21, 2025 03:34 AM IST

UKRAINE-CRISIS-USA-MINERALS:Trump signs critical mineral executive order to boost US production

By Jarrett Renshaw and Ernest Scheyder

Trump signs critical mineral executive order to boost US production
Trump signs critical mineral executive order to boost US production

WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he signed an executive order looking to boost domestic production of critical minerals and offset China's control of the sector.

The White House did not immediately provide details of the executive order. Reuters previously reported that Trump would seek to build metals refining facilities on Pentagon military bases and likely use national security powers to boost production.

"I also signed an executive order to dramatically increase production of critical minerals and rare earths. It's a big thing in this country," Trump said during a White House event on Thursday to sign an executive order shutting down the U.S. Department of Education.

Lithium, copper and other critical minerals are used in many electronics and demand is expected to surge in coming years for production of electric-vehicle batteries. China is the world's largest producer or processor of many critical minerals.

An executive order from Trump had long been sought by U.S. miners, many of whom had long complained that bureaucratic delays hampered the country's output.

"Ramping up American mining is a national security imperative and President Trump's strong action recognizes that," said Rich Nolan, head of the National Mining Association trade group.

Former Newmont executive David Copley has been named to oversee the mining portfolio for the U.S. National Energy Dominance Council, two sources familiar with the appointment told Reuters.

In the new role, Copley will be the highest-ranking person in the federal government shaping mining policy, one of the sources said.

Trump also said on Thursday that the United States will sign a minerals and natural resources deal with Ukraine shortly.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On