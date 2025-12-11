Trump stimulus check update: When will $2000 tariff payments arrive? Latest here

President Donald Trump's proposal to give Americans extra stimulus checks, or "tariff dividend" payments, right before the holidays has recently attracted increased attention due to a flurry of articles and social media posts. Trump's promised stimulus checks are still speculative with no green light from Congress or the IRS(REUTERS)

In the recent cabinet meeting, Trump claimed that the checks, which would provide working-class and middle-class households with up to $2,000 per person, would be sent out by mid 2026.

However, there is currently no official plan for such payments. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed it has not scheduled any new deposits. The Congress has also not passed any new legislation authorizing widespread stimulus checks.

Read more: Federal Reserve cuts key rate but signals higher bar for future reductions

Tariffs may not cover what's promised

Business Insider cited a think tank that was behind the “Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget” analysis and estimated that existing tariff receipts will fall well short of covering the massive cost of the proposed payments, especially if too many millions of Americans are eligible.

Moreover, the financing of the plan depends on tariffs collected under the trade measures introduced by Trump this year. However, with ongoing cases in the courts (as a challenge to the executive’s use of emergency-powers law is currently proceeding), if they rule those tariffs illegal, the entire revenue base may vanish. This will end any chance of dividend checks.

The Tax Foundation also estimates that “tariff dividends cost more than tariff revenues will generate.” According to them, the revenue from tariffs simply isn’t enough to sustain regular $2,000-per-person payments.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) projected that a full-fledged dividend program could cost around US $600 billion annually. This is roughly double the amount expected to be collected from tariffs. The United States, however, has only made $195 billion in revenue from customs duties through September 30, according to the most recent fiscal year 2025 financial report from the U.S. Treasury Department.

According to Business Insider, because only Congress has the “power of the purse”, the proposed $2,000 rebate-per-person from tariff revenues cannot be paid out without a formal law passed by Congress.

The Republican lawmakers have also expressed scepticism of the idea, warning that such rebates could spark inflation or worsen the already-high U.S. debt burden.

Read more: Divided US Fed makes third straight rate cut on jobs risks

Expectations among the masses may fuel disappointment

Many middle-class, working-class families may think they are going to get extra money because of the political rhetoric and internet rumors that are going around. A $2,000 dividend may be the basis for some people's spending plans or budgets.

However, it is very important to know that for the checks to become real, several steps still remain. Congress must pass enabling legislation; the Treasury must find and earmark the funds; the IRS must set up infrastructure to distribute payments; and courts must not block tariff revenue as the funding source.