‘Stupid question, never heard of you’: Trump tears apart ABC News, drags Biden's mental health in heated Moran interview

President Donald Trump blasted Terry Moran of ABC News for asking him a “stupid question” regarding his trust in Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and for not reporting on his predecessor Joe Biden's alleged mental decline. Joe Biden and Donald Trump(AFP)

Trump was questioned about his talks with Hegseth during a sit-down primetime interview on Tuesday, April 30, which marked his 100th day in office. Hegseth has been in the news recently for his usage of the encrypted Signal communication app for work-related purposes and the ongoing chaos at the Pentagon that has led to the dismissal of his top aides.

“Did you take him to the woodshed?” Moran asked.

“I had a talk with him, and whatever I said, I probably wouldn't be inclined to tell you, but we had a good talk,” Trump responded.

The 47th President hailed Hegseth as a young, brilliant, intelligent, and highly educated man, stressing that he's going to be a very excellent defense secretary.

When the interviewer asked if Trump has 100 percent faith in Hegseth, the President clapped back, saying: “I don't have 100% confidence in anything, okay? Anything. Do I have 100%' - It's a stupid question.”

Here's what Trump said on Joe Biden

Moving on, Trump chastised ABC News Moran for failing to cover Biden's mental health issues.

Moran inquired if Trump believes that the reputation of the US has declined under his presidency. “No. I think it's gone way up. I think we're a respected country again. We were laughed at all over the world,” the POTUS replied, referring to Biden.

Tearing into his predecessor, Trump highlighted the physical and mental decline of Biden. “We had a president who couldn't walk up a flight of stairs, couldn't walk down a flight of stairs, couldn't walk across the stage without falling.”

Slamming Biden as “grossly incompetent”, he surprisingly lambasted ABC News and dubbed it “fake news”.

“You knew it, I knew it, and everybody knew it, but you guys didn't wanna write it because you're fake news. By the way, ABC is one of the worst. I have to be honest with you.”

‘I never heard of you,’ Trump told Moran

As the interview continued, Trump started to look agitated as he dismissed the journalist's inquiries.

Miffed Trump told Moran, “I've never heard of you,” pointing that ABC News gave him “the big break of a lifetime, you know, you’re doing the interview.”

“I picked you because, frankly, I never heard of you, but that’s OK. But you’re not being very nice.”