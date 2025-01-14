Menu Explore
Trump tears into ‘lamebrain’ Jack Smith over release of bombshell Jan 6 report, calls himself ‘totally innocent’

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 14, 2025 10:24 PM IST

Donald Trump targeted Jack Smith in a series of posts on his Truth Social following revelation of 2020 election findings.

Donald Trump blasted special counsel Jack Smith “lamebrain” and “deranged” for saying that the Republican leader would have been found guilty of election meddling if he hadn't won the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump said that Jack Smith is "lamebrain prosecutor" as he failed to get his case tried before the election. (Bloomberg)
Donald Trump said that Jack Smith is “lamebrain prosecutor” as he failed to get his case tried before the election. (Bloomberg)

Trump targeted Smith in a series of posts on his Truth Social following revelation of 2020 election findings.

“Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his ‘boss,’ Crooked Joe Biden, so he ends up writing yet another ‘Report’ based on information that the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs ILLEGALLY DESTROYED AND DELETED, because it showed how totally innocent I was, and how completely guilty Nancy Pelosi, and others, were,” fumed Trump wrote.

Reflecting on his 2024 election victory, Trump said that Smith is “lamebrain prosecutor” as he failed to get his case tried before the election. “THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!!!” he added.

Also Read: Pete Hegseth calls himself ‘change agent’, vows to bring 'warrior culture' if confirmed as Trump's defense secy pick

A look at Jack Smith's investigation into Trump

On Tuesday, Justice Department delivered the much anticipated report to Congress after a South Florida US district denied the President-elect legal team's last-minute attempt to prevent its release late Monday.

The 174-page dossier describes and supports Smith's investigation into bringing a four-count prosecution against Trump, alleging that he conspired to hinder the certification and gathering of ballots after Joe Biden defeated him in 2020.

Smith, who was selected by Attorney General Merrick Garland soon after Trump announced his intention to run for president in 2024, came to the conclusion that Trump made a “unprecedented criminal effort” to stay in office.

“Indeed, but for Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the presidency, the office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial,” Smith said at the end of the report.

The in-depth report details the charge choices made by prosecutors in the case that led to Trump's indictment for carrying a cache of classified papers to Mar-a-Lago.

It brings Trump's elaborate but unsuccessful attempt to hold onto power in 2020 to a new level of scrutiny.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
