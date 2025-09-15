'Time for...': Trump responds to Indian man's murder in Texas by Cuban migrant

US President Donald Trump has strongly condemned the brutal killing of Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, an Indian-origin motel manager beheaded in Dallas, Texas, last week by a Cuban migrant. In a post on Truth Social, Trump vowed to “make America safe again” and declared that his administration would not be “soft” on illegal immigrant criminals. Yordanis Cobos-Martine, who is a suspect in the killing of an Indian man, Chandra Nagamallaiah.

“I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country,” Trump wrote.

He further noted that the accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, had previously been arrested for “terrible crimes” - including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment - but was released “under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country.”

Calling the attack “barbaric,” Trump claimed that such individuals should not be allowed in the country. He praised members of his current administration, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Border Czar Tom Homan, for “making America safe again.”

The incident unfolded Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas, where Nagamallaiah worked. According to police, the dispute began over a malfunctioning washing machine. The accused, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, allegedly returned to the scene with a machete and attacked Nagamallaiah in front of his wife and teenage son.

Authorities said Cobos-Martinez, who remains in custody without bond, has a prior criminal record that includes arrests for auto theft, assault, child sex abuse, and false imprisonment. He had previously been held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) but was released earlier this year because Cuba refused to take him back.

Homeland Security officials have also blamed the Biden administration for the release. Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, called the killing “a savage, preventable crime” and said it underscored the administration’s push to deport criminal migrants to third countries.

If convicted, Cobos-Martinez could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.