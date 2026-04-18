Trump vs Joe Rogan reaches the White House; quips ‘I’d like some Ibogaine' after signing new order

Joe Rogan was invited to the Oval Office on Saturday as President Donald Trump signed a new executive order to speed up access to medical research and treatment based on psychedelic drugs, especially Ibogaine. This comes as both Trump and Rogan have slammed each other publicly over the Iran war. The conservative podcaster had recently said that the situation in the Middle East is ‘terrifying’, further holding the president responsible.

Joe Rogan at White House

Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC(AFP)

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However, now the tensions have reached the White House. Rogan joined Trump in the Oval Office as the 79-year-old signed the order on psychedelic drugs used to treat mental health disorders.

Read More: ‘Paper tiger NATO’ to ‘pretty good news on Iran’: Trump's top 10 remarks after Tehran reopens Strait of Hormuz

“Today’s order will ensure that people suffering from debilitating symptoms might finally have a chance to reclaim their lives and lead a happier life,” Trump said.

The order also instructs the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expedite review of drugs such as ibogaine, a drug that US military veteran groups have said can help treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump appears to be well aware of Rogan's criticism. As the podcaster stood behind the president, the 79-year-old said that the MAGA influencer is an ‘amazing guy’ and joked he was a ‘little bit more liberal’ than others. This was a likely reference to Joe Rogan slamming the Iran war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump appears to be well aware of Rogan's criticism. As the podcaster stood behind the president, the 79-year-old said that the MAGA influencer is an ‘amazing guy’ and joked he was a ‘little bit more liberal’ than others. This was a likely reference to Joe Rogan slamming the Iran war. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “He’s a little bit more liberal than I am. That’s okay. I have a lot of friends that are liberal. But Joe is an amazing guy,” the president said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He’s a little bit more liberal than I am. That’s okay. I have a lot of friends that are liberal. But Joe is an amazing guy,” the president said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Trump cracked a joke after signing the executive order. He said he wanted to take a psychedelic for symptoms of anxiety and depression. “Can I have some, please?” Trump quipped. “I’ll do whatever it takes…I don’t have to be depressed. If you stay busy enough, maybe that’s what works too, that’s what I do.” Trump vs Joe Rogan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Trump cracked a joke after signing the executive order. He said he wanted to take a psychedelic for symptoms of anxiety and depression. “Can I have some, please?” Trump quipped. “I’ll do whatever it takes…I don’t have to be depressed. If you stay busy enough, maybe that’s what works too, that’s what I do.” Trump vs Joe Rogan {{/usCountry}}

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Only recently, Rogan was speaking to actor David Cross about the Iran war.

“It’s f**ing terrifying,” Rogan said. “All of it’s terrifying. Any time you’re involved with — you’re shooting missiles into towns and blowing things up, blowing up infrastructure, blowing up bridges - you know, and Israel’s blowing up Lebanon now.”

“It’s like, what the f**k are we doing? Like, how is this still going on?” he added. “It’s also clear there was no plan. Zero, none,” Cross said.

Joe Rogan had also claimed that Trump started the Iran war to distract voters from the bombshell Epstein files.

“Look, the Epstein files comes out - we go to war with Iran. It’s a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things,” Rogan said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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