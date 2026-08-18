Trump, WH staff mock Senator Jon Ossoff after brutal Natalie Harp dig: ‘Cosplaying as Barack Obama’

Several officials from the White House on Monday ridiculed Sen. Jon Ossoff after the Georgia Democrat criticized President Trump during a campaign rally held over the weekend.

Jon Ossoff ridiculed by White officials after Trump remark. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Ossoff, who is campaigning for re-election in Georgia this coming November, has persistently encouraged speculation that he is positioning himself for a presidential bid in 2028 through a series of harsh critiques aimed at Trump and his administration.

During a rally in midtown Atlanta on Sunday, Ossoff charged Trump with prioritising the “build his ballroom and travel with Natalie” – seemingly a nod to White House aide Natalie Harp – rather than fulfilling his responsibilities as commander-in-chief, during a passionate address on Sunday.

Deep Dive What did Jon Ossoff criticize President Trump for during his campaign rally? Jon Ossoff criticized President Trump for allegedly prioritizing his relationship with aide Natalie Harp and neglecting his responsibilities as commander-in-chief, claiming he was more interested in personal leisure than fulfilling his duties. Why did the White House officials mock Jon Ossoff's remarks? White House officials mocked Jon Ossoff's remarks as cringeworthy, with one spokesman dismissing him as a 'theatre kid cosplaying as Barack Obama,' which reflects their disdain for his criticism and portrayal of Trump. How did President Trump respond to Jon Ossoff's comments about Natalie Harp? President Trump humorously referred to Jon Ossoff as 'Pee-wee Herman' in response to his comments, indicating he found Ossoff's criticism unworthy of serious consideration and suggesting he would prefer to focus on other matters rather than engage directly.

“While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings,” Ossoff stated. “He golfs and trades stocks. See, he doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the amir of Qatar.”

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{{^usCountry}} This remark stirred discontent among those in the West Wing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This remark stirred discontent among those in the West Wing. {{/usCountry}}

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Jon Ossoff faces backlash over dig at Trump

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“Jon Ossoff is a cringeworthy, feminine theatre kid cosplaying as Barack Obama. Nobody gives a s*it what this lightweight loser says,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle sated in a post on X.

As a student at college, Ossoff was involved in a singing group at Georgetown University and once portrayed Han Solo in a parody film related to Star Wars. This footage was subsequently featured in attack ads targeting him during his first Senate election campaign.

Steven Cheung calls Jon Ossoff a ‘miserable person’

Steven Cheung, the communications director of the White House, created a vulgar nickname for Ossoff, referring to him as "Jon J—koff," and dismissed the senator as "the biggest cuck loser in politics."

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“Instead of denigrating hard working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he’s a miserable person who hates this country,” Cheung said on X. “It’s because he’s a radical, extremist Dumocrat.”

Ossoff, who is competing against Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) in the upcoming November election and has been suggested as a potential candidate for the 2028 Democratic presidential primary.

Trump claps back at Jon Ossoff

In response to inquiries regarding Ossoff's remarks made during an Oval Office event on Monday, Trump humorously remarked: "You mean Pee-wee Herman?"

Trump has consistently drawn comparisons between Ossoff and the Pee-wee Herman character, which was famously portrayed by the late comedian Paul Reubens.

“No, I would much rather do other things” rather than accompany Harp and focus on the ballroom, Trump went on to say, before concluding: “We are building a great facility here.”