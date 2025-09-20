Trump's $100K H-1B move: When will the visa bill go into effect? First details out

President Donald Trump is planning to introduce a new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a White House official familiar with the matter. HT.com could not immediately verify the report. As per the Bloomberg report, the president was expected to sign a proclamation as early as Friday. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from a state visit in Britain(REUTERS)

Trump also planned to order changes to the prevailing-wage levels for the H-1B program as a way to limit their use, the official told the media outlet.

When can the $100,000 H-1B visa fee hike take effect? Protocol for proclamations explained

According to Bloomberg, Trump is poised to sign a proclamation on Friday. This move, part of a broader immigration crackdown, would restrict entry under the program unless the fee is paid, alongside adjustments to prevailing-wage levels to limit its use. While the signing could occur as early as Friday, the effective date and implementation timeline depend on the proclamation's protocol, which allows for immediate enforcement but often includes a grace period for compliance.

Presidential proclamations, under Article II of the US Constitution and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), enable the executive to address national emergencies without congressional approval. Once signed, the proclamation takes effect upon publication in the Federal Register, typically within days. In 2017, Trump signed a travel ban proclamation, which took effect immediately upon signing.

Fees directly tied to the H-1B visa application currently include a $215 fee to register for the lottery and a $780 fee for a Form I-129, which is a petition for a non-immigrant worker that is filed by an employer sponsor. It is not immediately clear whether the $100,000 figure was in addition to, or inclusive of, existing fees. H-1B visas are awarded based on a lottery system.