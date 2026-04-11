Trump's 6-word demand from Iran before Islamabad talks; latest update on Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump has laid out a blunt precondition ahead of the diplomatic engagement amid the US-Iran war in Islamabad, saying, “No nuclear weapon. That’s 99% of it.”

Donald Trump emphasizes preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons as a key precondition for diplomatic talks in Islamabad amidst escalating US-Iran war. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

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On his way to attend a fundraiser event at the Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Trump addressed reporters and outlined his expectations from Tehran before the Islamabad talks.

The remarks come amid increased regional geopolitical tensions and a renewed emphasis on Iran's nuclear program.

Read more: Strait of Hormuz will be open ‘fairly soon’: Trump ahead of US-Iran peace talks

Trump outlines stance ahead of Islamabad talks

Trump told reporters outside his Air Force One that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains his primary objective. He said, “No nuclear weapons number one. You know, I think it's already been regime change, but we never had that as a criteria.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further emphasized, “No nuclear weapon. That's 99% of it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further emphasized, “No nuclear weapon. That's 99% of it.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump replied, “Yeah, but that will open up automatically.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump replied, “Yeah, but that will open up automatically.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We’ll find out what’s going on,” he said, adding that Iran was “militarily defeated” and suggesting that diplomatic efforts would follow from that position. He also claimed that, “We’re going to open up the [Strait], with or without them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We’ll find out what’s going on,” he said, adding that Iran was “militarily defeated” and suggesting that diplomatic efforts would follow from that position. He also claimed that, “We’re going to open up the [Strait], with or without them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that the US doesn't utilize the Strait. He said, “We do not use the Strait. Other countries use the Strait. We do have other countries coming up, and they'll help out…I would say that we will have it open fairly soon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the US doesn't utilize the Strait. He said, “We do not use the Strait. Other countries use the Strait. We do have other countries coming up, and they'll help out…I would say that we will have it open fairly soon.” {{/usCountry}}

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Iran's nuclear programme has been a focal point of international diplomacy and conflict for a long time.

During his firts term, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and promised to reach an improved agreement. As part of a new containment policy, the Trump administration started reimposing sanctions on Iran in 2018 and insisted that European nations leave the JCPOA as well.

Since then, there have been sporadic increases in tensions that have involved indirect negotiations, military posturing, and sanctions.

On February 28, the US and Israel finally launched an attack on Iran following weeks of Trump's threats and military buildup. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, was killed in large-scale attacks that targeted Iranian military equipment and the senior leadership of the Islamic Republic.

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According to Iran's envoy to the UN, up to 3.2 million people have been displaced and over 1,500 civilians have died thus far, including at least 175 victims of a reported U.S. hit on an Iranian elementary school.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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