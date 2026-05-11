Donald Trump faced allegations of pumping a stock's price after his "buy a Dell" remark, which led to Dell Technologies' stock soaring by over 14% at the peak of Friday's trade. The stock touched $263.99 on Friday, as Trump, in his White House Mother's Day event, said "go out and buy a Dell."

Michael and Susan Dell (L) and Donald Trump. (File Photos)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Eventually, Dell Technologies share price closed at $260.46 on Friday, an all-time high for the laptop and other hardware manufacturers. However, given that the owners of Dell, Michael Dell and Susan Dell, donated $6.25 billion to Trump's scheme, 'Trump Accounts' backing newborns.

At the event, Donald Trump was thanking the Dell family for the contribution and even stuck out his neck to urge people to buy Dell products because "they're great."

"And I want to thank the Dell family, it's a great family... And he started making computers on his bed in college and selling them because they were better than other computers," he said. "So go out and buy a Dell. They're great."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, despite allegations, experts note that a part of the stock price boost was due to the $43 billion backlog in the AI and data center market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, despite allegations, experts note that a part of the stock price boost was due to the $43 billion backlog in the AI and data center market. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also read: ‘They will be laughing no longer’: Trump's fresh threat to Iran after Tehran sends response to peace proposal Susan And Michael Dell Donate $750 Million To University of Texas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: ‘They will be laughing no longer’: Trump's fresh threat to Iran after Tehran sends response to peace proposal Susan And Michael Dell Donate $750 Million To University of Texas {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, it was reported that Michael Dell and Susan Dell are donating $750 million to University of Texas at Austin. The fund is set to be used to build an AI-focused data center on the campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, it was reported that Michael Dell and Susan Dell are donating $750 million to University of Texas at Austin. The fund is set to be used to build an AI-focused data center on the campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Dell family said in a statement that the new data center facility will be called UT Dell Medical Center. It is scheduled to open by 2030. They had already donated more than $250 million to the university previously. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dell family said in a statement that the new data center facility will be called UT Dell Medical Center. It is scheduled to open by 2030. They had already donated more than $250 million to the university previously. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Trump reveals real reason he wanted Fort Knox gold reserve audit with Elon Musk; ‘we played with…’

The statement, providing more details on the campus, noting that the campus will span over 300 acres and will include a hospital of up to 500 beds.

“What makes this moment so meaningful is the opportunity to build something that brings every part of the journey together—from how students learn, to how discoveries are made, to how care reaches families,” the statement from the Dells read.

Michael and Susan Dell are worth about $180.8 billion as of May 2026, according to Forbes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON