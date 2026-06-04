Trump's Iran war ending? What War Powers Resolution vote means amid negotiations - Explained

The House approved a war powers resolution on Wednesday aimed at halting the military action in Iran, in a move that defied President Donald Trump. The move was supported by some Republican lawmakers as well, indicating growing concerns about the conflict as Trump seeks to find a resolution.

US President Donald Trump could veto the war powers resolution the House approved over the Iran conflict, even if it passed in the Senate. (Bloomberg)

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The War Powers Resolution is a 1973 federal law which was designed to limit the president's ability to initiate or escalate military actions abroad without approval from the Congress.

However, the approval of the war powers resolution does not mean an immediate stop to the Iran war.

What happens next after war powers resolution approved?

Now, the war powers resolution will head to the Senate where they have to approve it. Then it goes to the president who can veto it.

Reuters called the vote ‘largely symbolic’. It would have to pass in the Senate to be effective and garner two-thirds majority in both chambers. It would also have to overcome an ‘almost certain’ Trump veto, the agency noted.

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{{^usCountry}} Thus, this is only step one towards a possible end to the Iran war, and until both Congress and the Senate pass it, and Trump agrees to it, the best recourse to a resolution at this moment remains the peace deal that the president is working on. What to know about the House vote on war powers resolution {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thus, this is only step one towards a possible end to the Iran war, and until both Congress and the Senate pass it, and Trump agrees to it, the best recourse to a resolution at this moment remains the peace deal that the president is working on. What to know about the House vote on war powers resolution {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The House voted 215 to 208 and approved the war powers resolution. House Speaker Mike Johnson had tried to prevent this outcome abruptly shutting down floor action two weeks back, when the war powers resolution was on the verge of approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The House voted 215 to 208 and approved the war powers resolution. House Speaker Mike Johnson had tried to prevent this outcome abruptly shutting down floor action two weeks back, when the war powers resolution was on the verge of approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The approval shows mounting opposition to the war. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York had said earlier “This reckless and costly war of choice needs to end today. All we need are a handful of Republicans to join us and we can end this reckless and costly war of choice -- a war that has cost the American taxpayer over USD 100 billion -- that's extraordinary -- and left our country in a weaker position relative to Iran.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The approval shows mounting opposition to the war. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York had said earlier “This reckless and costly war of choice needs to end today. All we need are a handful of Republicans to join us and we can end this reckless and costly war of choice -- a war that has cost the American taxpayer over USD 100 billion -- that's extraordinary -- and left our country in a weaker position relative to Iran.” {{/usCountry}}

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This is the fourth time the House has tried to curb the US war against Iran and marks the first time the House was able to pass the measure. The Senate, meanwhile, advanced its own war powers resolution last month which saw some GOP senators break rank with Trump, in a rare pushback.

As per Associated Press, even if the approval of the war powers resolution does not stop the war, it will give a ‘symbolic if not legal step’ against more military action against Iran.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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