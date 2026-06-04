Jamshid Ghomi: 5 things on Newport Coast CEO arrested for selling US tech to help Iran's nuclear program

Jamshid Ghomi is a dual US-Iranian national who was arrested for violating US sanctions against Iran. The CEO of an Iran-based technology company stands accused of acquiring sophisticated US-origin networking, security, and encryption equipment for Iranians, including the regime's military and nuclear establishment. Jamshid Ghomi was arrested for selling US tech to Iran. He lived in a $35 million mansion in California, as seen on the right. (X/@libsoftiktok, DAGToddBlanche)

“Mr. Ghomi spent years exploiting United States financial systems and procurement channels to move controlled equipment to Iran while hiding his activities behind front companies and falsified documentation,” the IRS agent in charge of the case said. Here's all you need to know about Jamshid Ghomi.

Jamshid Ghomi: 5 things to know Ghomi, 63, is from Newport Coast, California, and has been charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. If convicted, Ghomi could get 20 years in federal prison. As per records, Ghomi is the founder, owner, and CEO of Faraz Pardaz Rayaneh Co. Ltd. (FPR), a Tehran-based computer networking company. He used this to get US-origin networking equipment for customers in Iran in violation of the sanctions, for over a decade. Ghomi arranged the smuggling of more than 250 metric tons (275.6 US tons) of networking equipment into Iran, using freight forwarders and intermediaries in Dubai, from 2014 to 2018. From 2017 to 2023, Ghomi's company supplied US-origin computer networking equipment to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) – the Iranian government agency responsible for Iran’s nuclear program. From 2014 to 2022, the company gave US-origin networking, security, and encryption equipment to Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics. This Iranian ministry is responsible for research, development, and manufacturing across Iran’s defense enterprise. Also Read | What Trump once called Obama’s ‘worst deal ever’ may now be his playbook for peace with Iran

Ghomi also laundered the proceeds of his illegal business into the US. From 2011 to 2024, he moved $15 million from Iran into his US bank accounts and another construction escrow account. As per the DOJ, Ghomi falsely reported those funds to the IRS as foreign inheritance. He funded the construction of his mansion in Orange County with the money from this scheme of evading sanctions. Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that Ghomi stayed in a $35 million mansion, and shared photos of his residence. You can see them here.