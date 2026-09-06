President Donald Trump’s hair is back in the spotlight after he appeared with a different color and style, days after he denied wearing a wig.

Trump's 'new hair color' has internet talking days after president insisted, 'I don’t wear a wig.' (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The look drew attention on X, where users joked about the hair color and shape. Trump addressed the wig claims during a White House Rose Garden dinner on September 2. He said a windy 2024 rally in Ohio showed why he could not wear a wig.

Donald Trump denies wearing a wig

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During the September 2 dinner, Trump spoke about a 2024 campaign rally in Ohio for then-Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. He recalled strong winds at the event and used that experience to reject claims that he wears a wig.

“I went up to the speaker, and it was blowing so hard,” Trump said. “I don’t wear a wig. But that night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not going to be on your head very long.”

At a 2015 campaign rally, he said, “I don’t wear a toupee; it’s my hair, I swear,” before adding, “This is getting crazy,” while pulling on his hair.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump's hair sparks ‘new wig’ buzz as POTUS' videos go viral on social media; ‘can’t stop laughing…' Trump’s new hair color gets attention on X {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump's hair sparks ‘new wig’ buzz as POTUS' videos go viral on social media; ‘can’t stop laughing…' Trump’s new hair color gets attention on X {{/usCountry}}

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After Trump was seen with a different hairstyle and color, X users had plenty to say. One post asked, “what is the world is going on with Trump’s hair?”

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Another wrote, “Why does he look like he’s melting?” A third user commented, “Good grief. Hair color ala Rudy Giuliani. It looks like the color would run down his face if it rains.”

Another wrote, “It looks like they’re trying for a sort of Robert Redford look.. ? That would fit with his delusional fantasy view of himself.”

The comments are reactions from X users and do not establish that Trump wears a wig.

Also Read: Donald Trump's 'scalp reduction' memes go viral; Internet compares his hair to cat, caterpillar 'scurrying away'

Donald Trump’s hair has been discussed for years

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Reaction is part of a much older conversation. In 2018, Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference, “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it.”

His hair also drew attention during an August 5 speech in Las Vegas, when journalist Aaron Rupar wrote, “Is Trump rocking a wig, or what the hell is going on here?”

Trump’s longtime doctor, Dr. Harold Bornstein, told The New York Times in 2017 that Trump took finasteride, used to treat male-pattern hair loss and an enlarged prostate. Mayo Clinic lists the same uses.

USA TODAY also reported comedian Rosie O’Donnell’s August joke about Trump’s hair: “You’ve got to realize it’s time to hang up your wig and let Natalie tuck you in,” referring to White House aide Natalie Harp.