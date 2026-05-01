Trump’s new retirement plan offers $1,000; here’s who is eligible and when funds will be added

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at expanding access to retirement savings for millions of Americans who do not have employer-sponsored plans like 401(k)s. Announcing the move at the White House, Trump said the initiative is designed to make retirement tools more widely available.

US President Donald Trump takes questions from the media after signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC.(REUTERS)

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“I promised to make the same types of retirement accounts enjoyed by federal employees available to all Americans, and that’s what we’re doing. It only seemed fair,” he said.

Who is eligible?

The plan is primarily aimed at workers who do not currently have access to employer-provided retirement accounts, a group that includes an estimated 56 million Americans, according to Pew Research.

Low-income individuals are expected to benefit the most, as the program builds on existing provisions that allow federal matching contributions for those earning below certain income thresholds.

Also Read: 3 tips to avoid paying too much tax on Social Security

$1,000 federal match explained

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{{^usCountry}} A key feature of the plan is a federal matching contribution of up to $1,000 per year for eligible participants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key feature of the plan is a federal matching contribution of up to $1,000 per year for eligible participants. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The great thing for millions of Americans who lack employer-sponsored plans, this will be really revolutionary because they'll be covered,” Trump said. He also suggested that consistent contributions, combined with the federal match, could significantly grow retirement savings over time. When will funds be added? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The great thing for millions of Americans who lack employer-sponsored plans, this will be really revolutionary because they'll be covered,” Trump said. He also suggested that consistent contributions, combined with the federal match, could significantly grow retirement savings over time. When will funds be added? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to administration details reported by Fox Business, the matching contributions are expected to begin from next year, in line with provisions tied to earlier legislation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to administration details reported by Fox Business, the matching contributions are expected to begin from next year, in line with provisions tied to earlier legislation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eligible individuals will be able to open accounts through a proposed platform, TrumpIRA.gov, where they can select qualifying retirement plans and receive the federal match if they meet the criteria. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eligible individuals will be able to open accounts through a proposed platform, TrumpIRA.gov, where they can select qualifying retirement plans and receive the federal match if they meet the criteria. {{/usCountry}}

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The Treasury Department is expected to oversee the rollout, including listing approved plans and providing information on how to access the benefit.

Also Read: 401(k) 2026 contribution limit: IRS raises cap to $24,500; Here's what savers need to know

How the system will work

The new initiative will allow individuals to open low-cost Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) similar to those available to federal employees through the Thrift Savings Plan.

Officials say the order is meant to complement existing laws that provide matching contributions, while expanding awareness and access to retirement savings tools.

Framing the move as a major policy step, Trump said the program could significantly improve financial security for millions. “Nobody thought that was possible… In other words, they’ll be rich. And there’s something awfully nice about that,” he said.

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Further implementation details are expected as the program moves closer to its rollout date.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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