Trump's Ohio rally: How gas prices and AI data centres could shape November 2026 midterm elections

US President Donald Trump used a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday to campaign for Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. He attacked Democrats, promised financial support if Republicans won and urged voters to turn out on election day.

Donald Trump campaigns for Ohio Republicans as gas prices and AI data centres emerge as key issues ahead of the November midterms. (REUTERS)

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Speaking at a rally for Republican candidates, including US Senator Jon Husted and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump asked supporters to vote. He said Republicans would win by a large margin and used profanity while attacking their political opponents, Reuters reported.

Why gas prices could affect the midterms

Several Republican senators across the US are facing difficult elections as Trump's popularity falls. Higher prices for gasoline and other essential goods have become a concern for voters amid the US-Israeli war with Iran. These economic concerns could affect Republican chances in November.

Senator Jon Husted is facing former US Senator Sherrod Brown, while Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is competing against Democrat Amy Acton. Both races are competitive, making Ohio an important state for both parties, according to Reuters.

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The November 3 elections will determine which party controls the narrowly divided US House of Representatives and Senate. Polls suggest Democrats could make gains, but Trump told the Ohio crowd that Republicans could perform better than their critics expect.

Addressing supporters in Vandalia, Trump said he believed Republicans would achieve a major victory because their opponents did not understand what was happening politically. His remarks were aimed at encouraging supporters to vote despite concerns about the economy and the party's declining popularity, Reuters reported.

AI data centres become a key election issue

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Ohio is one of eight states where the Senate race is considered competitive. The state has also become a political battleground over AI data centres and cultural issues, including gender-related medical procedures for transgender young people.

Trump argued that Republican control would give Ohio's elected officials a direct line to his administration. He said Republican officials frequently contact him to request money for the state and suggested that Ohio could find it harder to obtain his support if Democrats won key elections.

While discussing the governor's race, Trump said he would not help Acton if she won. His comments suggested that the political outcome in Ohio could influence the state's relationship with the federal government, Reuters reported.

Trump backs Husted in the Senate race

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Husted is relying on Trump's support to motivate Republican voters who might otherwise skip the midterm elections. At the rally, Husted also attacked Brown, asking voters to name one major achievement from Brown's long political career.

Brown's campaign criticised Husted for supporting Trump's policy on Iran and alleged that he backed favourable tax deals for data centres in Ohio. Campaign spokesperson Lauren Chou said Husted prioritised corporations and billionaires, arguing that ordinary people ultimately paid the price.

Rising fuel costs put pressure on Ohio voters

Trump received more than 55% of Ohio's vote in the 2024 presidential election. However, concerns about rising living costs since then have contributed to falling approval ratings, creating a challenge for Republicans seeking to retain voters' support, Reuters reported.

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The average price of gasoline in Ohio increased by 35% over the past year to $4.16 per gallon, according to AAA, which tracks automobile travel data. Higher fuel costs could become a major issue for voters because they increase the cost of commuting and other everyday activities.

Also read: Trump $90 checks for seniors ahead of midterms: Who qualifies and which states get the most?

Canadian retaliatory tariffs linked to Trump's trade policy have affected Ohio exports worth about $3 billion, based on 2025 figures cited in a CBC report. The impact on local businesses adds another economic concern ahead of the elections.

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Before addressing the rally, Husted told reporters that the US needed to win the war with Iran on its own terms. He also said he was trying to show voters that he was fighting to lower prices, Reuters reported.

Voters question rising gas prices

Jonathan Smith, a 19-year-old construction worker, stood outside his former high school in Vandalia holding a sign that read, "Where are my lower gas prices?" He said rising fuel costs were making it harder to save money for his wedding. Smith added that he had not yet decided whom to support in the Senate race.

Smith's concerns show how higher fuel costs can affect personal savings and household budgets. For candidates such as Husted, winning over voters who remain undecided on the economy could be important to their chances in November, based on the voter concerns described by Reuters.

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Outside political groups have spent tens of millions of dollars on the Ohio race, according to Reuters. Federal Election Commission filings show that the contest between Husted and Brown is the second-most-expensive Senate race in the country, highlighting the importance both parties place on winning the seat.

Ohio voters divided over AI data centres

Voters at Trump's rally expressed different opinions about the construction of AI data centres in Ohio. The facilities are part of a wider political debate in the state, with questions about their local impact and the tax benefits offered to companies becoming part of the campaign.

Samuel Clevenger, a 20-year-old apprentice plumber, said he was not particularly supportive of AI data centres when discussing Husted's candidacy. However, he said Trump's attention to Ohio and the president's 2025 policy capping taxes on overtime encouraged him to vote, Reuters reported.

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Brenda White, a 60-year-old woman from northeastern Ohio, attended the rally with a sign reading, "DATA CENTER SOUTH LORAIN." She wanted Husted to support building a data centre in her town in place of a steel mill, Reuters reported.

When White urged Husted to back the proposed construction, he asked her whether she wanted a data centre built there. Before White posed for a photograph with the senator, a member of Husted's entourage asked whether the photograph could be taken without her sign.

Why gas prices and AI data centres matter for the November midterms

Ohio Republicans face two different challenges. Rising gasoline prices are putting pressure on voters' budgets, while the debate over AI data centres is dividing opinions about local development and corporate tax benefits. These issues could influence undecided voters and shape the closely contested Senate and governor's races, according to the issues highlighted in Reuters' report.

Trump remains a major figure in Ohio Republican campaigning, but voters' concerns about fuel costs, the wider economy and data centre development could affect how they vote. With control of Congress at stake on November 3, the outcome in Ohio could become an important test of Republican support ahead of the midterms.