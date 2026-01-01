Trump's Paris-style Triumphal Arch in DC: How much will it cost and who will pay? First details

President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed that the construction of his Triumphal Arch in DC, a monument like Paris' Arc de Triomphe, will begin soon. This comes months after the 79-year-old unveiled 3-D models of the structure at a dinner for his ballroom donors. The arch will act as a gateway to Washington while entering via the Arlington Memorial Bridge in Virginia. Donald Trump attends a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(REUTERS)

“It hasn’t started yet. It starts sometime in the next two months. It’ll be great. Everyone loves it. They love the ballroom too. But they love the Triumphal Arch," Trump told Politico in an interview.

The arch is a part of the several changes Trump is making to the White House grounds. He has already replaced the Rose Garden lawn with a patio. His team is currently working on a 90,000-square-foot ballroom project.

How much will Trump's Paris-style Triumphal Arch cost, and who pays?

Trump did not offer details about the cost of the arch or who pays for it. But Axios cited sources to report weeks ago that the arch is estimated to cost around $100 million.

“It’s what he’s talking about,” a source told the outlet. “There’s a small arch. A middle arch. A large arch. And he likes the large one, of course, as long as it’s big and gold and white.”

As per the report, it is expected to be paid for by donors. Axios added that Trump has managed to raise $1.9 billion from corporate donors for his political committees ahead of next year’s midterms. The cash is expected to be used for hhis construction projects and the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

“He’s been at this since taking office, and he’s not stopping,” a source told the publication.

Back in October, Trump said he may use ‘leftover’ money from the ballroom to help build his arch.

“We’re building The Arc, and maybe we use it for The Arc,” Trump said. “The Arc is going to be incredible for Washington, DC, so maybe we can use it for The Arc.”