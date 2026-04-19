Trump’s White House ballroom plan with bomb shelters, ‘top secret’ features raise eyebrows

A proposal by Donald Trump to build a new ballroom at the White House has drawn attention after he revealed plans for extensive security and military-style features within the structure. Trump shared details of the project on Truth Social while criticising a court ruling that has halted construction.

Cranes being used to construct the new White House ballroom are seen around the White House, April 4, in Washington.(AP)

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He described the ballroom as a long-overdue addition, claiming US presidents have wanted such a space for more than 150 years.

‘Top secret’ and military-grade features

In his post, Trump outlined a series of high-security elements he said would be part of the ballroom complex. These include “bomb shelters, a state of the art hospital and medical facilities” and “top secret military installations.”

He also listed “protective missile resistant steel,” “drone proof ceilings,” and “bullet, ballistic, and blast proof glass,” arguing such measures are necessary to ensure the safety of future presidents and world leaders during major events.

Without these upgrades, Trump claimed, the White House would lack a “safe and secure large scale meeting place” for inaugurations and global summits.

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@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social

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Trump sharply criticised a Washington, DC district court judge for blocking the project, accusing the court of interfering with national security priorities. He called the decision “a mockery to our Court System” and questioned why objections were not raised earlier, noting that the plans had been publicly available.

He also maintained that the ballroom was “being constructed on budget and ahead of schedule,” adding that much of the material has already been paid for and is ready for installation.

Also Read: Donald Trump says US military building 'massive complex' beneath White House ballroom

Online reactions: ‘Dark times ahead’

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The post sparked debate online, with social media users questioning both the need for the project and the nature of its proposed features.

“Probably not a good sign that our leaders are already preparing for underground living,” one user wrote. Others described the plans as “unnerving,” particularly the mention of a “state-of-the-art hospital” and heavily fortified infrastructure.

Some social media users also raised concerns about priorities, questioning why such large-scale investment is being directed toward a ballroom project rather than public-facing needs.

It remains unclear when construction might resume, as legal challenges continue to stall the project. Trump, however, has framed the ballroom as “deeply important” to national security and signalled that he intends to push forward.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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