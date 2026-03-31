What's hidden beneath Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom? President claims a ‘massive military complex’

President Donald Trump has said that a key part of the $400 million White House ballroom project is a “massive military complex” being built underneath it which he claimed was meant to remain secret. His remarks came as he showed architectural drawings of the 90,000-square-foot ballroom to reporters aboard Air Force One on March 29, according to USA Today. Trump says White House ballroom will hide military complex. (AFP)

“Now the military is building a big complex under the ballroom, which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed, but the military's building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that's under construction and we're doing very well,” Trump said.

Ballroom plan and legal challenge The ballroom project, which is designed to host up to 1,000 guests, has drawn criticism for being too large compared to the rest of the White House. The National Trust for Historic Preservation has filed a lawsuit in federal court, arguing that the project was built without the required approvals or authorization from Congress, according to USA Today. A hearing was held on March 17 as a judge considered whether to temporarily block the project.

Trump has defended the need for the ballroom, saying the White House has lacked such a space for many years. He noted that the largest existing room, the East Room, can only host about 125 people for formal dinners, while larger events have had to be held in tents on the South Lawn.

“I think it'll be the finest ballroom of its kind anywhere in the world,” Trump said.

Also Read: Donald Trump says US military building 'massive complex' beneath White House ballroom

Military component and secrecy claims Trump also spoke about the military aspect of the project during a Cabinet meeting on March 26 saying it was originally meant to be kept secret.

“I mean, now it's no secret, the military wanted it more than anybody,” he said.

“It was supposed to be secret, but it became secret because of people that are really unpatriotic saying things, but doesn't matter, doesn't matter. It's going to be great.”

He later described the ballroom as a form of cover for the underground structure.

“The ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what's being built under the military, including from drones and including from any other thing,” Trump said.

According to CNN, the construction is also allowing officials to upgrade a secret bunker under the East Wing which was originally built during President Franklin D Roosevelt’s time to protect the president during World War II. A White House official told the outlet earlier that the work would include enhancing “mission critical functionality,” making “necessary security enhancements,” and carrying out “top secret” upgrades.

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Funding and additional remarks Trump said the ballroom is being funded privately and that “zero taxpayer dollars” are being used. He also emphasized that the project is needed to host foreign leaders without relying on outdoor tents.

“This ballroom is gonna be something. It's so beautiful for this city, so desperately needed by presidents,” Trump said.

“I get sued over a ballroom that's the most beautiful ballroom in the country. You won't have tents sitting on the wet White House lawn, if it rains, you get wiped out to honor the president of China or the president of France.”

He added that wealthy donors are funding the project.