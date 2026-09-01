Tupac Shakur family: All on mom Afeni, dad Billy Garland and siblings as Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis found guilty

Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder Monday, August 31, in the death of Tupac Shakur. This comes after the case remained unsolved for nearly three decades.

Duane Davis, left, and his attorney Michael Sanft listen to rebuttal closing arguments in the Duane Davis murder trial, related to the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, in Clark County District Court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. (Steve Marcus/Pool Photo via AP) (Steve Marcus/Pool Reuters via AP)

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Davis is accused of plotting the 1996 killing near the Las Vegas Strip. He is the only person ever charged in the murder, CNN reported.

Here’s a look at Shakur’s family in the aftermath of the guilty verdict.

Tupac Shakur’s family

Shakur’s biological parents were Afeni Shakur and Billy Garland.

Afeni, born Alice Faye Williams, was a prominent political activist, and a member of the Black Panther Party. She raised Tupac and his half-sister mostly as a single mother.

Also Read | Who is Duane 'Keffe D' Davis? 5 things to know as Tupac Shakur murder trial begins

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{{^usCountry}} Billy, also a Black Panther Party activist, was largely absent during Tupac's childhood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Billy, also a Black Panther Party activist, was largely absent during Tupac's childhood. {{/usCountry}}

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Mutulu Shakur, who was Afeni's husband from 1975 to 1982, served as Shakur’s stepfather.

Shakur had no biological siblings, but had several half-siblings and step-siblings. Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, his maternal half-sister, was raised alongside him by their mother Afeni.

Shakur’s paternal half-siblings (Billy’s children) included William "Billy" Garland Jr., a rapper who shares the same biological father as Shakur; N'Neka Garland, an award-winning television writer and producer who died in 2023; Takerra Allen, a contemporary and romance author; Malik Garland; and Landon Garland.

Shakur’s step-siblings included Mopreme Shakur, Chinua Shakur, Nzingha Shakur-Ali and Ayize Jama-Everett.

The guilty verdict

The prosecution said in closing arguments that Davis was a “shot caller” in the South Side Compton Crips, alleging he “went hunting” for Shakur. The prosecutor stressed that Davis’ memoir, which details the shooting, should be considered an admission by Davis even though it lists a co-writer.

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Davis could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will be sentenced by judge Carli Kierny on October 13. Kierny has ordered that Davis be held without bond pending the sentencing hearing.

After the conviction, 30 years after Shakur’s 1996 murder, Davis told the judge he wanted to appeal. He also asked for his “stuff back,” referring to his phone and laptop.