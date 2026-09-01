Tupac Shakur murder trial verdict: Ex-gang leader Duane 'Keffe D' Davis found guilty nearly 30 years later

A Las Vegas jury on Monday found former gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis guilty of murdering hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, bringing a nearly 30-year-old case to a close. Duane "Keffe D" Davis found guilty of murdering hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur. (via REUTERS)

Davis, 63, was charged with murder in connection with the 1996 shooting that killed Shakur. He had pleaded not guilty.

What happened to Tupac Shakur? Prosecutors said Davis helped plan the shooting after Shakur and his friends got into a fight with Davis’ nephew at a Las Vegas casino on September 7, 1996.

Davis and three other men later drove around Las Vegas looking for Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight, prosecutors said.

Davis has previously said he passed a gun to someone in the back seat before they found Shakur’s car. A gunman then opened fire, killing Shakur and wounding Knight.

The person who fired the shots has never been publicly identified. The three other men who were in the car with Davis have since died.

Under Nevada law, Davis could be convicted even if he did not personally fire the gun. Prosecutors argued that he helped plan and carry out the attack.

Davis had been on police’s radar for years, but authorities did not arrest him until 2023. Prosecutors relied heavily on his own statements, including comments he made in interviews, his memoir and recorded conversations.

Davis’ defense argued that his statements were exaggerated and amounted to gang-related boasting. His lawyers also said there was not enough evidence to prove he played a role in the killing.

The trial began August 17. Prosecutors played hours of recorded conversations in which Davis discussed the events surrounding Shakur’s death.

Davis says he will appeal After the guilty verdict, Davis told the judge that he wanted to appeal.

He also asked for his “stuff back,” referring to his phone and laptop.

When will Davis be sentenced? According to CNN, Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13.

Judge Carli Kierny ordered him to remain in custody without bond until the sentencing hearing.

(With inputs from Reuters)