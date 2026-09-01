Tupac Shakur murder trial verdict: Ex-gang leader Duane 'Keffe D' Davis found guilty nearly 30 years later
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, was charged with murder in connection with the 1996 shooting that killed Shakur.
A Las Vegas jury on Monday found former gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis guilty of murdering hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, bringing a nearly 30-year-old case to a close.
Davis, 63, was charged with murder in connection with the 1996 shooting that killed Shakur. He had pleaded not guilty.
What happened to Tupac Shakur?
Prosecutors said Davis helped plan the shooting after Shakur and his friends got into a fight with Davis’ nephew at a Las Vegas casino on September 7, 1996.
Davis and three other men later drove around Las Vegas looking for Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight, prosecutors said.
Davis has previously said he passed a gun to someone in the back seat before they found Shakur’s car. A gunman then opened fire, killing Shakur and wounding Knight.
The person who fired the shots has never been publicly identified. The three other men who were in the car with Davis have since died.
Under Nevada law, Davis could be convicted even if he did not personally fire the gun. Prosecutors argued that he helped plan and carry out the attack.
Davis had been on police’s radar for years, but authorities did not arrest him until 2023. Prosecutors relied heavily on his own statements, including comments he made in interviews, his memoir and recorded conversations.
Davis’ defense argued that his statements were exaggerated and amounted to gang-related boasting. His lawyers also said there was not enough evidence to prove he played a role in the killing.
The trial began August 17. Prosecutors played hours of recorded conversations in which Davis discussed the events surrounding Shakur’s death.
Davis says he will appeal
After the guilty verdict, Davis told the judge that he wanted to appeal.
He also asked for his “stuff back,” referring to his phone and laptop.
When will Davis be sentenced?
According to CNN, Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13.
Judge Carli Kierny ordered him to remain in custody without bond until the sentencing hearing.
(With inputs from Reuters)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More