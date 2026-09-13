Seven people were injured in a mass shooting in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, late Saturday night, authorities told local media.

Seven people were shot in west Tuscaloosa late Saturday, with three suffering serious injuries. (Unsplash)

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU), officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of 22nd Street shortly before midnight. Investigators found seven people with gunshot wounds, including three victims who sustained serious injuries.

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Authorities have not released the identities or ages of the victims.

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What happened in the Tuscaloosa shooting?

Marty Sellers, co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media around 12:45 am Sunday that officers were dispatched after receiving reports of gunfire in west Tuscaloosa.

When police arrived at the scene on the 2600 block of 22nd Street, they discovered seven shooting victims. Sellers said three victims suffered serious injuries, while the conditions of the remaining four were not immediately disclosed.

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{{^usCountry}} Emergency medical personnel treated the victims before transporting them to area hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emergency medical personnel treated the victims before transporting them to area hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

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Social media reports

A user on X wrote, “Ofc there’s been a mass shooting in Tuscaloosa tonight. Walt has let crime run rampant. It’s really past time for that wealthy data center-supporting nimby to gtfo.”

According to Tray Dunn, a local resident of Tuscaloosa, two of the seven people shot are deceased. In a Facebook post, Dunn wrote, “SHOOTING IN SHACKTOWN TUSCALOOSA 7 PLUS SHOT ALLEGEDLY 2 ARE DECEASED THE HELICOPTER JUST TOOK OFF FROM DCH AS WELL.”

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However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the information provided by Dunn.

Authorities have not published an injured list or released the names of any of the seven victims.

Police also have not announced any arrests or identified possible suspects.

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Another user on Facebook, Whitney Neal, shared an emotional post with a Tuscaloosa public group and wrote, “Last night at a community reunion event several people were shot. The conditions of these individuals are not released due to the investigation is still active. To walk into a crowd of individuals and shoot a gun is senseless. I really hope Tuscaloosa police department finds everyone who is responsible and hold them accountable. Prayers to the family and friends affected by this violence.”