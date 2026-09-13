Shooting at Fresno State game? What we know as gunfire reported near stadium; suspect at large
One person was transported to Saint Agnes Medical Center after a reported shooting near a Fresno State football game.
A shooting was reported near a Fresno State football game on Saturday evening. According to social media reports, one person is injured. The shooting has triggered a police response as authorities search for a suspect who remains at large.
A post on Facebook claimed that someone was shot outside the game shortly before. The witness wrote, “So someone got shot outside of Fresno state game & i just walked past by a minute.”
According to preliminary information shared by local sources, one gunshot-wound victim was transported to Saint Agnes Medical Center after the incident.
The incident reportedly occurred outside the Fresno State vs. Sacramento State game at Valley Children's Stadium.
Multiple law enforcement units reportedly responded to the area while investigators worked to determine what happened. Witnesses on social media have also reported that they saw a police response near the venue. A user on X wrote, “There's like 50000 police cars outside the stadium leaving the Fresno State game. Wtf happened out there??”
A Facebook social media report claims that the event happened in “bulldog lane/ninth ave.”
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Shooting not related to Fresno State Game
According to Fox News, Fresno Police Department has stated that the shooting occurred at an apartment complex between Bulldog and Ninth. The shooting eft a guy gravely injured. This led to a massive police response and road closures that are anticipated to extend for many hours.
The victim, a male, was reported in critical condition after being struck multiple times in the upper torso.
According to authorities, the Fresno State football game had no relation to the incident.
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While the investigation is ongoing, a sizable portion of Ninth Street and the apartment complex were closed. No information about any suspects has been released yet.
(This is a developing story. We will update it with further details as they become available)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More