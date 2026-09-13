Shooting at Fresno State game? What we know as gunfire reported near stadium; suspect at large

A shooting was reported near a Fresno State football game on Saturday evening. According to social media reports, one person is injured. The shooting has triggered a police response as authorities search for a suspect who remains at large. One person was transported to Saint Agnes Medical Center after a reported shooting near a Fresno State football game (Unsplash)

A post on Facebook claimed that someone was shot outside the game shortly before. The witness wrote, “So someone got shot outside of Fresno state game & i just walked past by a minute.”

According to preliminary information shared by local sources, one gunshot-wound victim was transported to Saint Agnes Medical Center after the incident.

The incident reportedly occurred outside the Fresno State vs. Sacramento State game at Valley Children's Stadium.

Multiple law enforcement units reportedly responded to the area while investigators worked to determine what happened. Witnesses on social media have also reported that they saw a police response near the venue. A user on X wrote, “There's like 50000 police cars outside the stadium leaving the Fresno State game. Wtf happened out there??”

A Facebook social media report claims that the event happened in “bulldog lane/ninth ave.”

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Shooting not related to Fresno State Game According to Fox News, Fresno Police Department has stated that the shooting occurred at an apartment complex between Bulldog and Ninth. The shooting eft a guy gravely injured. This led to a massive police response and road closures that are anticipated to extend for many hours.

The victim, a male, was reported in critical condition after being struck multiple times in the upper torso.

According to authorities, the Fresno State football game had no relation to the incident.

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While the investigation is ongoing, a sizable portion of Ninth Street and the apartment complex were closed. No information about any suspects has been released yet.

(This is a developing story. We will update it with further details as they become available)