Two US Navy vessels collide in South Atlantic during ‘routine refueling exercise': Report

Two U.S. Navy ships collided on Wednesday during a routine replenishment-at-sea operation in waters near South America. Two sailors have reported minor injuries, but there is no life-threatening harm, according to the Wall Street Journal. Two U.S. Navy vessels, USS Truxtun and USNS Supply, collided during a refueling operation near South America. Here's all you need to know (Unsplash )

Read more: Russia sends submarine to escort tanker US tried to seize off Venezuela: Report

Details of the collision According to statements from Col. Emmanuel Ortiz, said that the collision involved the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Truxtun and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply.

The two ships struck each other during the refuelling exercise at sea. Both ships were reported to be able to continue sailing safely following the incident. Moreover, the two crew members who sustained injuries are in stable condition.

During an underway replenishment, two ships that are traveling side by side exchange fuel and supplies. The Navy owns ships like the Supply, but civilian sailors run them most of the time.

Ortiz stated that the incident is being investigated and that the cause of the collision is still unknown.

The Wall Street Journal confirmed that the collision occurred within the command's area of responsibility that covers parts of the Caribbean, South Atlantic and areas off South America. However, the specific a latitute or longitude is not known yet.

Read more: Trump announces new class of warship named after himself

Why has the location of USS Truxtun not been revealed? This month, the USS Truxtun was reported to have left Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, on February 3 for an autonomous deployment by the U.S. Navy.

According to Army Recognition, a defense news outlet, the USS Truxton's deployment came just three months after its last operation. The departure of the naval ship coincided with ongoing naval pressure in the Middle East and Caribbean.

While President Donald Trump continues to threaten American participation in Iran in an attempt to reach an agreement over its nuclear program and missiles. These operations vary from maritime security and counter-narcotics patrols in the Caribbean to deterrence in the Middle East.

According to Army Recognition, Truxtun's deployment coincides with a larger concentration of surface combatants assisting U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Central Command.

U.S. Navy officials have not revealed the location of Truxtun for operational security concerns pertaining to this reason.