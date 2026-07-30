Tyler Hall missing: AMBER Alert issued in Tennessee for 3-year-old Clarksville child

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday (July 29) afternoon for Tyler Hall, a 3-year-old boy reported missing from Clarksville, Tennessee.
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According to the alert, Tyler was last seen on June 2, in the area of Aurelia Lynn Drive in Clarksville. He has been described as a white male, approximately 3 feet 6 inches tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Tyler was reportedly wearing a green dinosaur T-shirt, green shorts, and grey socks. The AMBER Alert was issued on behalf of the Clarksville Police Department, which is leading the investigation.
Anyone who has seen Tyler Hall or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.