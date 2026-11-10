Tyler Robinson's trial date set for summer 2028, Charlie Kirk's family says delay ‘deeply disappointing’

Charlie Kirk’s family has spoken out after a Utah judge said that his killer, Tyler Robinson, is scheduled to stand trial for the summer of 2028. Jury selection will begin June 21, 2028, Judge Tony Graf said.

Jury selection for Tyler Robinson's trial will begin June 21, 2028, Judge Tony Graf said. (Bethany Baker/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) (Bethany Baker/Pool The Salt Lake)

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In September, nearly a year after Charlie’s murder, a judge ruled that Robinson should stand trial. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

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During a five-day preliminary hearing held in July, prosecutors laid out evidence intended to determine whether there was probable cause to proceed to trial. Robinson’s defense team argued against an aggravating factor that made the murder case eligible for the death penalty – the fact that bystanders were also at risk of being shot and killed. The defense claimed that there was no proof that anyone besides Charlie was at the risk of being killed. However, Judge Tony Graf Jr.’s ruling left the death penalty on the table.

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At the time, an attorney for the Kirk family reportedly said at the time that they were going to request a speedy trial.

The Kirk family speaks out

Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, shared a statement from the Kirk family on X.

“Today's decision to delay the trial of the man accused of murdering our beloved Charlie until at least June 2028, is deeply disappointing. While nothing will restore the time we have lost with Charlie, every additional day without justice prolongs our family's pain and forces us to wait even longer for accountability,” the statement said.

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It added, “As we continue down this difficult road, we remain deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support that have sustained our family through these painful months.”

Also Read | US drag performers mock Charlie Kirk's assassination, spark backlash: ‘They turned a murder into a stage show’

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Erika blasted the defense request for jury selection to start in the second half of 2029, calling it “grossly out of line,” per CNN. She called for the trial to be set for 2027, while prosecutors asked for a January 2028 trial start.

Graf effectively decided on a compromise and decided to set aside 105 days to hear the case. Of his ruling, he said that he considered the rights of both Robinson and Erika.

“This trial setting and case management order’s intent is to ensure that the constitutional rights of Mr. Robinson and Mrs. Kirk are upheld at every junction,” Graf said. “Each party is treated with the dignity and respect they are due, as they are human beings, and that the Sixth Amendment right is protected.”

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Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.