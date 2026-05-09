UFO Files: Pentagon archive reveals bizarre ‘eight-pointed star’ caught on infrared camera

A newly released video from the Pentagon’s UFO archive appears to show a strange “eight-pointed star” moving across the sky, adding intrigue to the US government’s growing collection of unexplained aerial sightings.

The video appears to show a glowing object with eight protruding points or arms drifting through the frame.(US Department of War)

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The clip, which runs for nearly two minutes, was reportedly captured in 2013 using “an infrared sensor aboard a US military platform,” according to details published alongside the footage.

Submitted by personnel from US Central Command, the video appears to show a glowing object with eight protruding points or arms drifting through the frame.

A description accompanying the footage on the Pentagon’s UFO files website said the video “depicts an area of contrast resembling an eight-pointed star with arms of alternating length.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, officials also included a disclaimer stating that the description was provided for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an “analytical judgment, investigative conclusion, or factual determination.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, officials also included a disclaimer stating that the description was provided for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an “analytical judgment, investigative conclusion, or factual determination.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: UFO Files update: New Area 51, Roswell mystery after Pentagon's release; ‘aliens there?’ Part of newly launched Pentagon UFO archive {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: UFO Files update: New Area 51, Roswell mystery after Pentagon's release; ‘aliens there?’ Part of newly launched Pentagon UFO archive {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The footage was among 162 files released after the Department of Defense unveiled a long-awaited online portal dedicated to UFO and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The footage was among 162 files released after the Department of Defense unveiled a long-awaited online portal dedicated to UFO and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) records. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Pentagon has spent years reviewing and declassifying documents related to unexplained sightings reported by military personnel. The new archive is aimed at improving public access to those materials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pentagon has spent years reviewing and declassifying documents related to unexplained sightings reported by military personnel. The new archive is aimed at improving public access to those materials. {{/usCountry}}

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According to reports, the Trump administration has said more documents, videos and case files will continue to be added to the website over time as they are cleared for public release.

Also Read: US govt releases UFO files showing multiple never-seen-before unidentified objects: ‘It’s time people saw'

Public speculation

The unusual shape of the object sparked discussion online, with social media users debating whether the footage could show a camera effect, an atmospheric phenomenon or something more mysterious.

While the Pentagon has acknowledged an increase in reported encounters involving unidentified objects in recent years, officials have repeatedly stressed that unexplained sightings do not automatically point to extraterrestrial origins.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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