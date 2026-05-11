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UK sanctions Iranian entities accused of deploying criminal proxies

UK sanctions Iranian entities accused of deploying criminal proxies

Published on: May 11, 2026 10:17 pm IST
PTI |
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London, Organisations and individuals accused of enabling hostile Iranian activity, including in the form of criminal proxies on British soil, are among those hit with new UK sanctions on Monday.

UK sanctions Iranian entities accused of deploying criminal proxies

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the new measures come in response to Iranian action against global security and its use of criminal gangs to carry out threats overseas.

They are designed to target illicit finance flows which enable the Iranian regime to pursue destabilising action across West Asia, including the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is disrupting the global economy and military strikes against the UK's Gulf allies.

"This package of sanctions directly targets organisations and individuals who threaten security on UK streets and stability in the Middle East," said UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

"Criminal proxies backed by parts of the Iranian regime who threaten security in the UK and Europe will not be tolerated, nor will illicit finance networks. We are coordinating our actions across Europe.

The FCDO said the latest action follows more than 550 sanctions previously imposed on Iranian individuals and organisations, including the entirety of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and over 90 sanctions in response to human rights violations. PTI AK ZH

ZH

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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