Ukrainian ambassador distraught as Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky clash at Oval Office | Video

Ukrainian ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova seemed visibly distraught, resting her head in her hand during a tense back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday. Ukrainian ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova reacts during a tense back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday.(@sentdefender/X)

The exchange, which quickly went viral in photos and videos, saw Donald Trump pressing Volodymyr Zelensky on why he was refusing a ceasefire with Russia during a live White House press event.

As the microphones hovered over the heated discussion, Oksana Markarova closed her eyes and lowered her head to her right hand, as if trying to block out the tension unfolding around her.

Watch the video here:

The clash, played in front of television cameras from across the world, is a major setback for Zelensky, who was hoping the in-person meeting with Trump would help smooth out his relations with the American president and commit him to stronger backing for his country following his tilt toward Moscow.

Instead, the vicious tone of the exchange is likely to sow further doubt about Ukraine’s ability to stand up to Russia’s three-year invasion as it struggles with manpower on the battlefield and still relies heavily on US military aid. It’s also likely to alarm European allies, who have already been scrambling to fill the void being left by Washington.

Zelensky angered Trump and US Vice President JD Vance when he said he did not believe the planned deal would do enough to deter further Russian aggression.

“Putin will never stop and will go further and further,” Zelensky said, adding that the Russian leader “hates Ukrainians” and wanted to destroy the country. “We can do it, but it’s not enough,” he added of the deal.

As Zelensky sought to make his point, Trump and Vance lit into the beleaguered leader, suggesting his approach — delivered in the Oval Office — was “disrespectful” and inhibiting an end to the bloody three-year war.

“It’s going to be very hard to do business like this,” Trump said, telling Zelensky he was not sure the Ukrainian leader could make a deal. “You’ve got to be more thankful, because let me tell you, you don’t have the cards. With us, you have the cards, but without us you don’t have any cards.”

“You’re gambling with World War III,” Trump continued. “And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country — this country — that’s backed you far more than a lot of people said they should,” he said. “You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it is going to be pretty.”

The meeting had been intended as a moment of unity between the leaders, who were set to sign the natural resources agreement, which was designed to satisfy Trump’s concerns that US aid would not be repaid. Trump had touted the agreement as a major commitment from the US to Ukraine as he initially welcomed Zelensky to the White House for a high-stakes meeting with stark implications for the fight to repel Russia’s invasion.

