Zelensky vs Trump at White House: How did it all start? Excerpts from heated exchange

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's much-anticipated meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump ended in disaster on Friday after the two leaders and US Vice President JD Vance engaged in an extraordinary exchange before the world's media at the White House over the ongoing Russia war. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to US Vice President JD Vance as they meet with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. (AFP)

Volodymyr Zelensky had hoped his meeting in the Oval Office would be a chance to keep the US from leaning toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

But things took a sharp turn when President Trump and JD Vance accused the Ukraine president of being “disrespectful”, pushing relations with Kyiv’s most crucial wartime ally to a new low. A US official said Zelensky was even asked to leave.

Here's what led to the heated exchange between Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Excerpts from the heated conversation:

Donald Trump, while responding to a reporter: “I am not aligned with Putin (Russian president). I am not aligned with anybody. I am aligned with the United States of America. And for the good of the world. I am aligned with the world. And I want to get this thing over with. You see the hatred he is got for Putin. It’s very tough for me to make a deal with that kind of hate. He is got tremendous hatred. And I understand that. But I can tell you the other side isn’t exactly in love with him either.”

"So, it’s not a question of alignment. I am aligned with the world. I want to get the thing set. I am aligned with Europe. I want to see if we can get this thing done. You want me to be tough? I can be tougher than any human being you have ever seen. I would be so tough. But you are never going to get a deal that way. So that’s the way it goes.

JD Vance: I will respond to this. So look, for four years in the United States of America, we had a president who stood up at press conferences and talked tough about Vladimir Putin. And then Putin invaded Ukraine and destroyed a significant chunk of the country. The path to peace and the path to prosperity is maybe engaging in diplomacy. We tried the pathway of Joe Biden, of thumping our chest and pretending that the president of the United States’ words mattered more than the president of the United States’ actions."

“What makes America a good country is America engaging in diplomacy. That’s what President Trump is doing.”

Volodymyr Zelensky: “Yeah. OK. He occupied it, our parts. Big parts of Ukraine. Part of east and Crimea. So he occupied it on 2014. So during a lot of years, I’m not speaking about just Biden. But those times was Obama, then President Obama, then President Trump, then President Biden, now the President Trump. And God bless: Now President Trump will stop him. But during 2014, nobody stopped him. He just occupied and took. He killed people.”

Trump: 2015.

Zelensky: 2014.

Vance: 2014 and 2015.

Trump: 2014. I was not here.

Zelensky: “But during 2014 ’til 2022.(…) Nobody stopped him. You know that we had conversations with him, a lot of conversations. My bilateral conversation. And we signed with him. Me, like a new president. In 2019, I signed with him the deal I signed with him, Macron and Merkel. We signed cease-fire, cease-fire. All of them told me that he will never go. We signed him. Gas contract. Gas contract. But after that, he broken the cease-fire. He killed our people and he didn’t exchange prisoners. We signed the exchange of prisoners, but he didn’t do it. What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about? What do you mean?”

Vance: “I am talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country.”

Zelensky: “Yes, but if you…”

Vance: “Mr President, with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media. Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the frontlines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president.”

Zelensky: “Have you ever been to Ukraine to see the problems we have?”

Vance: "I have actually watched and seen the stories, and I know what happens is you bring people on a propaganda tour, Mr President. Do you disagree that you have had problems with bringing people in your military, and do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?"

Zelensky: “First of all, during the war, everybody has problems, even you. You have nice solutions and don’t feel [it] now, but you will feel it in the future.”

Trump: “You don’t know that. Don’t tell us what we are going to feel. We are trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel.”

Zelensky: “I am not telling you, I am answering…”

Vance: “That’s exactly what you are doing …”

Trump raises his voice: “You are in no position to dictate what we are going to feel. We are going to feel very good and very strong.”

Zelensky tries to speak.

Trump: “You right now are not in a very good position. You have allowed yourself to be in a very bad position. You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having the cards.”

“You are gambling with lives of millions of people, you are gambling with world war three and what you are doing is very disrespectful to this country.”

Vance: “Have you said thank you once?”

Zelensky: “A lot of times.”

Vance: “No, in this meeting, this entire meeting? Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who is trying to save your country.”

Zelensky: “Yes, you think that if you will speak very loudly about the war …”

Trump: “He is not speaking loud. Your country is in big trouble. No, no, you’ve done a lot of talking. Your country is in big trouble.”

Zelensky: “I know, I know.”

Trump: “You are not winning this. You have a damn good chance of coming out OK, because of us.”

Zelensky: “We are staying strong from the very beginning of the war, we have been alone, and we are saying, I said, thanks.”

Trump: “You haven’t been alone … We gave you military equipment. Your men are brave, but they had our military. If you didn’t have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks.”

Zelensky: “I heard it from Putin in three days.”

Trump: “It’s going to be a very hard thing to do business like this.”

Vance: “Just say thank you.”

Zelensky: “I said it a lot of times.”

Vance: “Accept that there are disagreements and let’s go litigate those disagreements rather than trying to fight it in the American media, when you are wrong. We know that you are wrong.”

Trump: "You are buried there. Your people are dying. You are running low on soldiers. No, listen … And then you tell us, ‘I don’t want a ceasefire. I don’t want a ceasefire. I want to go and I want this.’

Trump: “You are not acting at all thankful. And that’s not a nice thing. I will be honest, that’s not a nice thing.”

“All right, I think we have seen enough. What do you think? Great television. I will say that.”

(With inputs from The New York Times and The Guardian)