Oval Office 'showdown': AI video shows Trump, Vance, and Zelensky in wild brawl

US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday engaged in a tense confrontation in the Oval Office. The dispute erupted during Zelensky’s visit to the White House, where he was set to sign a minerals agreement with the US. Following the heated exchange, Zelensky left without finalizing the deal, and a scheduled joint press conference was abruptly canceled. Meanwhile, an AI-generated video showing the three leaders in a physical altercation has surfaced on social media. In the footage, Zelensky appears to lunge at Trump, attempting to restrain his hands, while Trump and Vance retaliate. The video, shared by X influencers like Jackson Hinkle, has gone viral. U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as U.S. Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. R(REUTERS)

What happened at White House

Trump and Zelensky were set to sign a minerals deal on Friday. The deal would have granted the US greater access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. Their meeting started on a cordial note, with Trump playfully complimenting Zelensky’s outfit. However, Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of being “ungrateful” and “disrespectful,” derailing the once-promising talks.

“You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump told Zelensky during the clash.

Following the clash, Zelensky left the White House without signing the deal.

The Ukrainian leader later released a statement on X, saying, “Thank you, America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. I thank the President, Congress and the American people. Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, and we are working for this."

Trump also issued a statement, accusing Zelensky of “not being ready for peace.”

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump wrote.