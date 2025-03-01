'Such an embarrassment': Internet slams Trump and Vance for 'berating' Zelensky at White House

Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Volodymyr Zelensky clashed in the Oval Office on Friday after the vice president questioned the Ukrainian president’s "gratitude" and called him “disrespectful.” Zelensky, who was at the White House to sign a minerals deal, left without signing the agreement after the press conference was canceled. As videos from the “shouting match” surfaced on social media, many criticized Trump and Vance for “berating” Zelensky, with some even calling the incident an “embarrassment." U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

Reactions -

“Oh my God. Donald Trump and JD Vance are attacking Zelensky in the Oval Office. This is a complete embarrassment,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “This is an absolute embarrassment. Pathetic American conduct.”

A third person wrote, “This is utterly repulsive! Trump and Vance just tried to humiliate Zelensky live on American TV, smugly demanding gratitude while openly mocking him like playground bullies counting favors. My respect for Zelensky—and my embarrassment as an American—just surged off the charts. I’m beyond disgusted!”