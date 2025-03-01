Zelensky-Bret Baier interview highlights: President refuses to apologize to Trump, fires back at Lindsey Graham

Volodymyr Zelenskyy sat down for an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Friday, just hours after leaving the White House abruptly following a heated argument with Donald Trump and JD Vance. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a interview with Bret Baier during a taping of FOX News Channel's Special Report with Bret Baier in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP)

Zelensky-Bret Baier Interview Highlights:

Zelensky Refuses to Apologize to Trump:

Zelensky repeatedly declined to apologize to Trump for the heated exchange, saying, “No” when asked if he owed Trump an apology. He added, "This kind of spat is not good for both sides."

When pressed again, Zelensky said, “I think that we have to be very open and very honest. And I’m not sure that we did something bad.”

Zelensky thanks Trump and the American people -

The Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude to President Trump and the American people for their continued support, saying, “I’m very thankful to Americans for all your support. You did a lot. I’m thankful to President Trump and to Congress. You helped us a lot. From the very beginning, during three years of full-scale invasion, you helped us to survive.”

Zelensky on Russia -

When asked if Ukraine could win or defend itself against Russian forces without Washington's support, Zelensky replied, “It will be difficult for us."

He added, “That's why I'm here. That's why we speak about the future negotiations. It will be difficult without your support.”

Zelensky responds to Lindsey Graham-

After the Oval Office clash between Zelensky, Trump, and Vance, Senator Lindsey Graham, once a staunch supporter of Ukraine, told reporters that it’s uncertain whether the US can continue to do business with Zelensky and suggested he should resign.

In response to Graham’s remarks, Zelensky said he will not resign to accomplish a peace deal. When asked, "You're not gonna step down to do a peace deal?" Zelensky replied, "No. No. I'm not, I'm not sure that is a good idea... Only the Ukrainian people can decide that."