Union City damage videos: Multiple missing as violent twister rips through Michigan village; watch
A tornado was spotted by storm chasers near Union Lake, in Union City, Michigan Friday, amid the severe thunderstorm in the state. A video of the tornado surfaced. James Pettus, a social media meteorologist, reported that multiple people are unaccounted for in Union City amid the tornado.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado alert for parts of western Michigan, including areas southwest of Kalamazoo, on Friday
Storm chaser Ryan Hall shared a video of the tornado on X. The video showed a dirt-filled funnel in the tornado as it seemed to be carrying a lot of debris. Here's the video:
Earlier, a potentially destructive tornado was spotted in Three Rivers, in St. Joseph County, Michigan amid the tornado warnings. The tornado in Three Rivers left significant damages in its path.
This story is being updated.
