Union City damage videos: Multiple missing as violent twister rips through Michigan village; watch

A tornado was spotted by storm chasers near Union Lake, in Union City, Michigan Friday, amid the severe thunderstorm in the state. A video of the tornado surfaced. James Pettus, a social media meteorologist, reported that multiple people are unaccounted for in Union City amid the tornado. Representational image. (Unsplash)

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado alert for parts of western Michigan, including areas southwest of Kalamazoo, on Friday

Storm chaser Ryan Hall shared a video of the tornado on X. The video showed a dirt-filled funnel in the tornado as it seemed to be carrying a lot of debris. Here's the video: