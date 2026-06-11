Unionville tornado: Likely twister on ground in Putnam County amid warnings; videos

Storm chaser Clint Hendricks, JR shared footage of the tornado just outside Unionville as it gathered strength. The NWS has issued a warning in Unionville about the tornado becoming a particularly dangerous situation (PDS).

Multiple areas in northern Missouri are under tornado warnings from the National Weather Service . At least two instances of twisters on the ground in the state have been spotted so far, first in Mercer and most recently in Unionville, Putnam County.

Storms chasers and meteorologists report that the twister could be multi-vortex and could leave significant damage behind. Radar reports indicate that the tornado is moving east with a speed of 30 miles per hour.

The likely tornado touchdown took place as Unionville and nearby Livonia were placed under a tornado warning by the NWS. A radar-indicated tornado and possible quarter-sized hail were forecasted . More than 3,300 residents, three schools, and one hospital are within the warning area.

Multiple Tornadoes Ripped Through Missouri With most of northern Missouri under a tornado watch on Wednesday, Unionville was only one of many places that saw a twister on the ground.

Video of a wedge tornado near Lancaster is Missouri's Schuyler County on Wednesday evening was captured by a meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer. The video was shared on the platform AccuWeather.

Also read: Tornado in Flint, Michigan? Sirens go off as scary videos show touch down in Freeland

Similarly, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office also confirmed a tornado touchdown near Gallatin around 4:35pm local time. The twister was spotted around 10 miles northeast of Gallatin and was moving at a speed of 30mph, leaving significant damage in its wake.

As a result of the storms, more than 500000 customers are without power in Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois.