United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Denver due to a cracked windshield

A United Airlines flight originally destined for Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., had to make an unexpected landing in Denver due to a cracked windshield, as reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Boeing 737-800 jet, which took off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas at 9:22 a.m. PST, completed a safe landing at Denver International Airport after nearly three hours in the air, according to FlightAware. Representational Image: United Airlines flight rerouted and forced to make emergency landing in Denver over a cracked windshield(REUTERS)

The pilots opted to divert the flight to Denver due to the maintenance issue with the aircraft's windshield, ensuring the safety of the 166 passengers and seven crew members on board. The flight then made a successful emergency landing after rerouting, as confirmed by FAA later.

United Airlines, headquartered in Chicago, stated that the diversion was prompted by a "maintenance issue." Following the safe landing in Denver, passengers deplaned normally, and a plane change was implemented. The airline arranged for a Boeing 737-900 to continue the journey to Dulles International Airport.

Despite the inconvenience caused by the cracked windshield, the incident ended without further complications. The flight resumed from Denver around 3 p.m. MST and arrived at Dulles, albeit approximately four hours later than originally scheduled.

This incident occurred shortly after United Airlines announced the return of its Boeing 737 Max 9s to service, following a separate incident involving a door plug detachment during an Alaska Airlines flight on January 5. The recent diversion to Denver was unrelated to the previous issue.

In a separate aviation incident, an American Airlines Airbus A320 experienced a hard landing at Maui’s Kahului Airport on Saturday, resulting in injuries to five passengers and one crew member.