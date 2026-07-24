US air deployments rise in Middle East as Trump warns Iran of 'massive' attack: 'Bigger than ever'

Open-source intelligence accounts on X have reported increased movement of US military aircraft and equipment toward the Middle East, suggesting preparations for a possible operation. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he is considering a major military operation against Iran and is “close” to making a decision, raising fresh concerns over a possible escalation in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor the 2025 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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However, there has been no official confirmation from the Pentagon regarding any new deployment linked to a potential strike.

Trump's interview

In an interview with Axios on Thursday, Trump said the US was prepared for a large-scale strike but stressed that he had not yet finalized his decision. Two US officials separately confirmed that no new orders had been issued to the military and no decision had been made.

“I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it,” Trump told Axios.

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{{^usCountry}} The president did not specify when he would make a decision but acknowledged that any military action could have consequences. The developments come as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to rise, with oil prices crossing $100 per barrel amid fears of a wider conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The president did not specify when he would make a decision but acknowledged that any military action could have consequences. The developments come as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to rise, with oil prices crossing $100 per barrel amid fears of a wider conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump says Israel could join US operation

Trump said Israel could participate in any new US military action against Iran if he requested its involvement, but added that Washington did not need support from allies to launch an operation.

“Israel would join in two minutes if I ask them to,” Trump said, adding, “we don’t need anybody” to carry out a strike. He also suggested that Israel’s participation could trigger consequences, referring to possible Iranian retaliation.

Also Read: US Iran war: Washington spent $37.5 billion so far in attacks on Iran, Pete Hegseth reveals

Trump said Iran had indicated an interest in negotiations but claimed Tehran was not ready to agree to a deal. “They haven’t received enough pain yet,” he said.

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Two regional sources familiar with ongoing mediation efforts told Axios that Iranian leadership had not accepted the latest proposal put forward during talks. One source said, “We are trying, but the Iranians are not being helpful.”

Why US-Iran tensions are rising

The latest escalation follows nearly 12 days of US military operations aimed at stopping Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

Iran has continued its regional activities, while Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have expanded attacks on Saudi ships in the Red Sea, adding pressure on another major shipping corridor.

Also Read: US, Iran consider ‘10-day ceasefire’ proposal; Trump prepares for ‘military action’, warns Israel

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Trump previously warned on his Truth Social platform that the US would hold Iran responsible if the Houthis carried out further attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

“The US will hold Iran responsible,” Trump wrote, describing the Houthis as an Iranian proxy and warning that “major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves.”